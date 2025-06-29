Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of DeLorean (DMC). The DMC/USDT trading pair will be listed at 11:00 on June 25, 2025 (UTC). Users is able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dmc_usdt.

DMC listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/257231_ebddfa4d24805b66_001full.jpg

Driving the Future of Automotive Ownership

As the global automotive industry navigates a paradigm shift-from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs), from centralized dealerships to decentralized commerce-DeLorean Labs will emerge at the forefront with a bold, blockchain-powered vision. Backed by the legacy of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company, DeLorean Labs will introduce the FLUX Protocol, a Web3 infrastructure layer built on the Sui blockchain to bring transparency, accessibility, and innovation to EV ownership.

Through tokenization and smart contract automation, DeLorean Labs will reshape pre-sale processes, vehicle data integrity, and user engagement. Its ecosystem will integrate NFT-based reservation systems, driver reward mechanisms, and verified vehicle lifecycle tracking, creating a trustless, user-first alternative to legacy platforms.

Introducing a Tokenized EV Ecosystem

At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand. Powering a suite of blockchain-enabled applications, $DMC plays a key role in the DeLorean Reservation System & Marketplace-launched in April 2025-where users can buy, sell, and stake production build slots for limited-edition DeLorean vehicles. Each build slot is represented as a unique NFT on the Sui blockchain, and staking these NFTs-a process known as "parking"-incentive holders with $DMC tokens while preserving full ownership and transfer rights.

$DMC provides utility across the ecosystem, including access to rewards, staking multipliers, and brand-specific incentives. The token can be used to purchase build slots, merchandise, and other DeLorean experiences, reinforcing its role as the native currency of DeLorean's Web3 economy.

Every DeLorean vehicle will be equipped with an embedded Web3 wallet integrated into the FLUX Protocol, enabling real-time, on-chain tracking of key vehicle metrics such as battery health, mileage, and maintenance records. This tamper-proof record creates trust and transparency across the vehicle's lifecycle.

Looking ahead, DeLorean Labs will license the FLUX Protocol to other automakers, positioning $DMC as a foundational asset in the next generation of blockchain-powered vehicle commerce and analytics.

Web3 Meets Road Reality

DeLorean Labs will elevate engagement through incentives that bridge the gap between on-chain behavior and real-world activity. The protocol will incentivize eco-conscious driving with $DMC tokens, based on data collected from the EV's internal systems. Additionally, direct-to-consumer vehicle sales will be enabled through the platform, reducing reliance on third-party dealerships and aligning with evolving industry trends.

By anchoring every transaction to the Sui blockchain, the project aims to guarantee transparency, decentralized governance, and verifiable user activity. Regular smart contract audits and integrations with partners in insurance, logistics, and infrastructure will fortify the platform's credibility.

Tokenomics

The $DMC token will be the utility and governance currency of the DeLorean ecosystem. It will be used across staking, reservation systems, digital collectibles, payments, and community governance.

Token utility will include:

Purchasing vehicles, upgrades, and merchandise

Accessing limited-edition drops

Receiving discounts for $DMC-based payments

Voting on protocol upgrades and treasury usage

A buyback and redistribution model will be implemented, where revenue from sales and licensing will be used to repurchase $DMC from the open market. These tokens will be redistributed to stakers or permanently removed from circulation, supporting long-term price health.

The total supply of $DMC is capped at 12.8 billion tokens, with the following allocation:

Ecosystem & Community: 22.27%

Team & Advisors: 17.97%

Private Seed: 16.00%

Strategic Partnerships: 11.72%

Treasury: 11.89%

Airdrop: 7.03%

Liquidity: 6.05%

Private Strategic Pre-Sale: 5.00%

Public Sale: 2.07%

All distributions will follow structured vesting schedules ranging from 3 to 36 months, designed to ensure stability, prevent market shocks, and align incentives among long-term stakeholders.

Learn more about DMC (DMC)

Website: https://deloreanlabs.com/token

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

About DeLorean Labs

Project Description:

DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world's first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

Social Media & Community Channels

X.com:

https://x.com/deloreanlabs

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/deloreanlabs | https://instagram.com/deloreanmotorcompany

Discord:

https://discord.gg/deloreanlabs

Telegram:

https://t.me/DeLoreanLabs

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@DeLoreanLabs

Website:

www.deloreanlabs.com | www.delorean.com

Press contact:

press@deloreanlabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257231

SOURCE: LBank