Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of LUMINT (LUMINT). The LUMINT/USDT trading pair is listed at 04:00 on June 25, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lumint_usdt.

LUMINT is the native token of NeuralTrust, an AI-driven decentralized governance framework designed to make trust and compliance in Web3 systems scalable and verifiable. Built to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI and decentralized trust, LUMINT introduces a governance layer that blends community reputation with real-time data integrity assessments-powering decision-making in mission-critical ecosystems such as DePIN, DeSci, and institutional DeFi.

A Smarter Layer for Trust and Governance

At the heart of NeuralTrust lies the idea that decentralized systems must evolve from static, token-weighted governance into dynamic and context-aware systems. The platform combines off-chain AI reasoning with on-chain enforcement, allowing smart contracts to respond to real-world changes, performance, and community inputs. LUMINT fuels this ecosystem as the incentive, staking, and governance token across multiple layers.

Through a multi-agent framework, the NeuralTrust protocol leverages a constellation of validator oracles and AI agents to ingest data, verify compliance, and surface trust scores for DAOs, service providers, and users. These scores influence reward flows, governance rights, and access controls within dApps-creating a feedback loop where good behavior is algorithmically encouraged.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Lumint

Token Symbol: LUMINT

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Total Supply: 3,000,000,000 LUMINT

Initial Circulating Supply: 60,000,000 LUMINT

Use Cases Include:

Staking for Governance: Participants can stake LUMINT to vote on protocol upgrades, validator selection, and policy enforcement.

Reputation Mining: Earn LUMINT incentives by contributing to trustworthy data, validations, and protocol maintenance.

AI-Agent Deployment: Use LUMINT to access advanced AI agents for decentralized compliance, DAO governance, oracles, and more.

Infrastructure Fees: Payment for running validator nodes, storage access, or API interactions within the NeuralTrust network.

LUMINT represents the convergence of machine learning and human coordination, creating a dynamic, verifiable reputation system for decentralized infrastructure. By enabling trust-aware automation and AI-informed policy design, LUMINT paves the way for a new era of secure and responsive Web3 systems.

