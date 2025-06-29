Retirements Reported in DEA's DIVERSION as "DOGE CASUALTIES".

DEA Faces Scrutiny Over Delays in Medical Cannabis Research.

As MMJ BioPharma Cultivation unleashes a legal reckoning, the DEA's unconstitutional Administrative Law system collapses under Supreme Court rulings-forcing Department Of Justice to retreat, leaving DEA officials scrambling for cover. DEA diversion officials will be remembered on its "wall of DISHONOR" for blocking marijuana medicine to suffering patients in need.







WASHINGTON, D.C / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2025 / The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is reeling from a constitutional crisis as its controversial Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) system crumbles under Supreme Court rulings, while MMJ BioPharma Cultivation intensifies its legal battle against the agency's alleged sabotage of medical cannabis research. The fallout has triggered retirements and disciplinary actions within the DEA's Diversion Control Division, with insiders dubbing the removed officials "DOGE Casualties" a nod to their NON alignment with Trump-era policies that prioritized science over obstruction.

The DEA's "Last Stand": An Unconstitutional Tribunal Defies the Supreme Court

For over 2,387 days, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a company developing FDA sanctioned cannabis therapies for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis, has been trapped in the DEA's Administrative Law hearing process. The exact system the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional in Axon Enterprise v. FTC (2023) and Jarkesy v. SEC (2024). These rulings found such agency tribunals violate:

The Seventh Amendment's right to a jury trial .

The nondelegation doctrine (Congress cannot outsource judicial power to unaccountable ALJs).

Article II's separation of powers (ALJs are insulated from presidential oversight).

In February 2025, the DOJ conceded the system's illegality, refusing to defend it in court. Yet in June, DEA Chief ALJ John Mulrooney II doubled down, denying MMJ's application without a hearing, blocking evidence, and relying on ex parte - communications, a move MMJ CEO Duane Boise called "bureaucratic mutiny".

"The DOJ admits the system is illegal, yet the DEA keeps using it to punish medical research," Boise stated. "This is a shadow court operating in defiance of the Constitution."

The "DOGE Casualties": DEA's Diversion Division Implodes

High-ranking officials linked to the Trump era Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative are now facing involuntary retirements or disciplinary action, including:

Deputy Administrator Thomas Prevoznik

Marijuana Policy Director Matthew Strait

Lead DEA litigator Aarathi Haig (who practices without proper N.J. bar credentials).

The Irony:

MMJ, compliant with FDA orphan drug protocols , was delayed for years while Chinese-linked illicit grow ops flooded the U.S. with pesticide-laced cannabis.

DEA officials took DEA funded trips to Dubai regarding drug policy while blocking USA life-saving research.

"The DEA had time to sabotage a lawful company but no time to shut down Chinese Communist Party linked farms. That's not negligence; it's systemic failure," Boise said.

DEA Violated Its Own Policy Manual

MMJ's treatment flouted the DEA's own Training and Policy Manual, which mandates:

Timely investigations for applications involving public interest or FDA trials. Expedited review for orphan drug status and urgent therapeutic need. No DEA procedural delays as de facto denials, yet MMJ was never granted that DEA treatment.

"The DEA's own manual proves this wasn't just delay; it was sabotage," Boise noted.

The Fallout: Legal, Political, and Human Costs

MMJ's lawsuit could dismantle the DEA's Administrative Law system entirely, while pressure mounts to:

Transfer cannabis oversight to the FDA/NIH (where science, not stigma, governs).

Launch a DOJ probe into Diversion Division misconduct.

Enforce Right-to-Try laws the DEA ignored for terminal patients.

The Human Toll:

Patients with Huntington's and Multiple Sclerosis lost access to potential therapies.

Illicit markets thrived under DEA inaction.

The DEA Road Ahead: A Test for New Leadership

With Terrance Cole nominated as DEA Administrator, advocates demand:

Freeze all ALJ proceedings pending federal court review.

Audit the Diversion Division for bias and corruption.

Prioritize science over outdated cannabis stigma.

"The DEA is a constitutional dead man walking," Boise declared. "Every day it clings to this system, the DEA digs its grave deeper."

A DEA Legacy on the Line

As the MMJ BioPharma Cultivation lawsuit advances, the stakes extend beyond one company. The outcome may determine whether the DEA:

Submits to the rule of law and embraces medical science,

Or collapses beneath the weight of its own unlawful defiance.

Either way, the agency's future and the credibility of American drug policy now hangs in the balance.

As MMJ's case advances, the DEA's legacy may be defined by its defiance of the courts and the patients it failed.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

