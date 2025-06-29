Anzeige
Sonntag, 29.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
PR Newswire
29.06.2025 16:00 Uhr
Global Brands Magazine: AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT EARNS TOP HONOUR AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, June 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. has been awarded the prestigious "Best Call Center - Banking, Kuwait, 2024" title at the renowned Global Brand Awards, hosted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

GBM Awards Logo

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. stood out for its exceptional contributions to the banking sector and its commitment to providing unparalleled customer service.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated:
"On behalf of Global Brands Magazine, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait for winning the Best Call Center - Banking, Kuwait award at the Global Brand Awards 2024. This achievement reflects their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and setting industry benchmarks. Well-deserved recognition for an outstanding team!"

Johair Marafi, General Manager of Retail Banking at ABK, stated, "This award reflects the high level of service we provide to our clients and our continuous efforts to develop our offerings in line with increasing demand and evolving expectations. It demonstrates our excellence in offering 24/7 support through our call center, where our staff are well-prepared to respond promptly, securely, and reliably."

About Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Since its establishment in 1967, ABK has progressed to become one of the leading Kuwaiti banks in the region that offers a wide array of personal, corporate, and private banking products and services. ABK also provides a broad range of local, regional, and global investment solutions and services through its subsidiary, ABK Capital.

Across the region, the Bank offers individuals and corporates the convenience of comprehensive banking and financial services in the Egyptian market through ABK-Egypt's network of 46 branches.

This is in addition to ABK's three branches located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates, servicing both Kuwaiti and Emirati individual and corporate clients.

ABK is a strong supporter of Central Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Banking Association's 'Let's Be Aware' awareness campaign. Through its various initiatives, the Bank aims to promote financial inclusion by educating Kuwaiti society about customer rights, responsibilities, and the different types of banking and special needs services. Additionally, ABK consistently provides strategic information on how to avoid banking and financial fraud, loan application requirements, digital services, and more.

For more information about ABK, please follow the Bank's Instagram account @abk_kuwait, visit eahli.com, contact Ahlan Ahli 1 899 899 or visit one of the Bank's branches across Kuwait.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)
Global Brands Magazine (GBM) leads the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS
The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors.

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2025, click here: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648066/5393203/GBM_Awards_2025_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/al-ahli-bank-of-kuwait-earns-top-honour-at-global-brand-awards-2024-302493933.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
