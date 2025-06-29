Meticulous Market Research Private Limited: Edible Insects Market to Reach $28.54 Billion by 2035, Growing at an Exceptional CAGR of 28.1% from 2025, Says Meticulous Research

Market Growth Driven by Sustainable Protein Demand, Rising Global Population, Food Security Concerns, Environmental Benefits, and Expanding Alternative Protein Research Investment

REDDING, Calif., June 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive market research report titled "Edible Insects Market by Product Type (Whole Insects, Insect Powder), Insect Type (Crickets, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies, Buffalo Worms, Grasshoppers), Application (Food and Beverages, Feed and Pet Food), End User, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2035", the edible insects market is projected to reach $28.54 billion by 2035, up from an estimated $2.4 billion in 2025, growing at an exceptional CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

The significant growth of the edible insects market is driven by increasing demand for sustainable protein sources amid rising global population and escalating food security concerns. The market's expansion is fueled by environmental benefits of insect farming, growing investment in alternative protein research, expanding acceptance in Western markets, and integration with the plant-based food industry across key global markets.

The industry is experiencing revolutionary transformation through advanced insect farming automation, sophisticated processing technologies for food integration, and development of premium organic insect products. Leading companies are embracing cricket-based protein innovations while expanding into emerging markets and developing familiar food forms that enhance consumer acceptance worldwide.

Revolutionary Market Transformation Through Sustainable Protein Innovation

The edible insects market represents a paradigm shift in sustainable protein production and food security solutions. As global populations increasingly prioritize environmental sustainability and alternative protein sources, edible insects offer a revolutionary solution that addresses the growing demand for efficient, environmentally friendly protein alternatives with minimal resource consumption across diverse food applications.

Market leaders are investing heavily in automated farming technologies and advanced processing systems, establishing production capabilities that can deliver scalable, cost-effective insect protein solutions. This technological advancement is making edible insect products increasingly accessible while delivering superior nutritional and environmental sustainability benefits.

Dynamic Growth Across Key Market Segments

Based on product type, the Whole Insects segment dominates the market in 2025, capturing a significant share due to traditional consumption patterns, growing acceptance in Western markets, and established cultural practices. However, the Insect Powder segment is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by increasing food integration applications, technological advancements in processing, and growing demand for familiar food forms in protein bars and baked products.

Based on insect types, the Crickets segment leads the market, reflecting their high protein content, established farming practices, and widespread cultural acceptance. The Black Soldier Flies segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate, driven by superior feed conversion efficiency, waste management applications, and increasing adoption in animal feed industries.

Based on application, the Food and Beverages segment accounts for the largest market share, attributed to growing consumer acceptance of alternative proteins and increased product innovation in processed foods. However, the Feed and Pet Food segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by growing demand for sustainable animal nutrition and aquaculture feed applications.

Strategic Market Opportunities and Innovation Drivers

The market presents extraordinary growth opportunities through pet food and animal feed market expansion, integration with plant-based food industries, and development of processed familiar food forms. Companies are discovering new revenue streams through premium organic insect products and automated farming technologies while establishing comprehensive sustainable protein ecosystems.

Key market drivers include:

Sustainable Protein Demand: Growing consumer awareness of environmental impact driving adoption of resource-efficient protein alternatives with minimal ecological footprint

Growing consumer awareness of environmental impact driving adoption of resource-efficient protein alternatives with minimal ecological footprint Global Population and Food Security: Rising world population creating urgent need for scalable, efficient protein sources to address food security challenges

Rising world population creating urgent need for scalable, efficient protein sources to address food security challenges Environmental Benefits: Insect farming offering superior resource efficiency with reduced land, water, and feed requirements compared to traditional livestock

Insect farming offering superior resource efficiency with reduced land, water, and feed requirements compared to traditional livestock Alternative Protein Investment: Increasing venture capital and corporate investment in insect farming technologies and processing innovations

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth

Asia-Pacific commands the largest market share in 2025, driven by traditional consumption patterns, cultural acceptance of entomophagy, established insect farming infrastructure, and significant investments in scaling production capabilities across key countries including Thailand, China, and Vietnam.

North America emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, propelled by rapid adoption of alternative proteins, increasing consumer awareness, rising investment in insect farming technologies, and growing integration with mainstream food processing industry.

Europe represents a significant market, supported by progressive regulatory frameworks, increasing focus on sustainable protein sources, advanced food processing infrastructure, and growing consumer acceptance of innovative protein alternatives.

Dynamic Competitive Landscape Driving Innovation

The global edible insects market features an innovative competitive ecosystem comprising established food processing companies, insect farming specialists, alternative protein solution providers, and innovative startups. This diverse landscape fosters rapid technological advancement through automated farming system integration and sophisticated food processing technology development.

Industry leaders are implementing integrated solutions that combine cutting-edge farming technologies with comprehensive food processing capabilities and sustainable production methods. Companies are pursuing strategic partnerships with food manufacturers while addressing consumer acceptance and scalability challenges across different market segments.

Market Leaders Shaping Industry Future

Key players driving the global edible insects market include Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Ÿnsect SAS (France), Innovafeed SAS (France), Aspire Food Group (Canada), Agronutris SAS (France), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Beta Hatch Inc. (U.S.), HiProMine S.A. (Poland), Entomo Farms (Canada), Kreca Ento-Feed BV (Netherlands), Nutrition Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Hexafly Ltd. (Ireland), Micronutris SAS (France), EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.), Next Millennium Farms Inc. (Canada), Jimini's SAS (France), Eat Grub Ltd. (U.K.), Thailand Unique Co., Ltd. (Thailand), and C-fu Foods Ltd. (Hong Kong).

These companies are focusing on strategies such as automated farming technology development, advanced processing system integration, premium organic product development, strategic food industry partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their market position.

Latest Industry Developments

Recent market developments include:

Cricket-Based Protein Innovation: Growing focus on cricket protein products and powder processing for food integration driving market leadership in sustainable protein alternatives

Growing focus on cricket protein products and powder processing for food integration driving market leadership in sustainable protein alternatives Automation in Farming Technologies: Implementation of advanced automated insect farming systems and processing technologies enhancing production efficiency and scalability

Implementation of advanced automated insect farming systems and processing technologies enhancing production efficiency and scalability Premium Organic Products: Increasing development of high-quality organic insect products and familiar food forms addressing consumer preferences for premium sustainable options

Market Challenges and Opportunities

While the market shows exceptional growth potential, it faces challenges including cultural and psychological barriers to consumption, regulatory challenges and food safety concerns, high production and processing costs, and limited consumer awareness requiring extensive education initiatives.

However, significant opportunities exist in expanding pet food and animal feed markets, integration with established plant-based food industries, development of processed familiar food forms, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Africa, and growing acceptance of sustainable protein alternatives in developed markets with advanced food processing infrastructure.

The Animal Nutrition segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding livestock industry demand, sustainable feed alternatives requirements, and advantages insects offer in animal feed applications including superior nutritional profiles and resource efficiency.

