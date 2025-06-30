Poland's National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD): European poultry in South Korea - EU co-funded campaign gains momentum

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong emphasis on food safety, responsible farming, and high quality, European poultry is making a bold entry into the South Korean market. These core values took center stage during a high-profile press event held on 9 June in Seoul, officially launching local activities of the EU co-financed campaign "European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Table."

The event, organized by the Poland's National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD), brought together journalists, culinary influencers, and industry stakeholders for an in-depth look at what sets European poultry apart: strict welfare standards, environmentally sustainable production methods, and robust traceability and certification systems.

The campaign's visibility continued throughout Seoul Food & Hotel 2025, one of the region's most influential trade fairs, held from 10-13 June. The event featured 1,639 exhibitors from 45 countries and drew over 55,000 visitors. The European poultry booth attracted a steady flow of interest from HoReCa buyers, distributors, and importers, with dedicated B2B meetings offering a platform to build valuable commercial relationships and share insights on EU production standards.

"Our presence in Seoul - both at the press event and the international trade fair - reflects our broader strategy to strengthen ties with Korean partners," said Dariusz Goszczynski, President of the Polish National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD). "European poultry is more than just a product - it represents a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. These are the values we are proud to promote across the Asian market."

The campaign is a three-year information and promotion initiative aimed at raising awareness of European poultry in South Korea.

The campaign is implemented by the Poland's National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD), a representative organization from Poland acting on behalf of the European poultry industry.

