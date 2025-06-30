From Insight to Impact: LRQA connects with Energy Innovators at Energy Asia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global conversations around energy transition and decarbonisation intensify, LRQA reaffirmed its commitment to driving change and supporting businesses through this critical transformation at Energy Asia 2025 and Energy and Nature Forum, held in Kuala Lumpur. This flagship conference brought together energy leaders, policymakers, investors, and sustainability advocates to accelerate Asia's pathway towards a low-carbon future.

With the theme of this year's event centred around 'Charting Pathways for a Sustainable Energy Future,' Energy Asia 2025 served as a pivotal platform to explore innovative strategies for achieving net-zero ambitions, energy security, and industrial resilience.

LRQA contributed to the dialogue at a dedicated booth on the exhibition floor, where the team engaged with both existing partners and potential clients. Through in-depth discussions and knowledge sharing, LRQA showcased its deep industry and regulatory expertise across assurance, ESG, and energy sector risk management, highlighting how its integrated services can support organisations in navigating the complex journey of energy transition.

Key takeaways from the event included:

A heightened emphasis on data-driven strategies to accelerate decarbonisation.

Increased interest in independent assurance and verification for sustainability claims.

Every just energy transition journey is unique and has its own unique risks, opportunities, and challenges - across technical, social, biodiversity, carbon, collaboration, and cost.

The growing importance of building resilience in energy infrastructure through robust risk management and ESG governance.

Reflecting on LRQA's participation, Leanne Halliday, Global Head of Energy and Renewables at LRQA, said, "Our presence at Energy Asia 2025 allowed us to deepen strategic partnerships while learning from the experiences of global and regional energy leaders, understanding their unique challenges on their individual energy transition journeys. Events like these are crucial not just for sharing insights but for forging collaborations that lead to real-world impact. At LRQA, we're uniquely positioned to help organisations meet both regulatory and stakeholder demands with confidence, whether it's through independent assurance, advisory, or data-led decision-making."

Participation in high-level forums such as Energy Asia 2025 strengthens LRQA's role as a trusted partner in the energy sector, supporting clients to anticipate risks, improve sustainability performance, and seize opportunities in a fast-changing regulatory and operating environment.

About LRQA

LRQA is a leading global assurance partner, bringing together decades of unrivalled expertise in assessment, advisory, inspection and cybersecurity services. Our solutions-based partnerships are supported by data-driven insights that help our clients solve their biggest business challenges.

Operating in more than 150 countries with a team of more than 5,000 people, LRQA's award-winning compliance, supply chain, cybersecurity and ESG specialists help more than 61,000 clients across almost every sector to anticipate, mitigate and manage risk wherever they operate.

In everything we do, we are committed to shaping a better future for our people, our clients, our communities, and our planet.

For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

