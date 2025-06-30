HIGHLIGHTS:
Thick high-grade gold at the Zone 126 trend confirming vertical and grade continuity. Highlights include:
25GLR022: 39m at 5.1g/t gold from 319m - one of the thickest high grade intercepts to date at the Project
25GLR027: 10m at 12.9g/t gold from 299m - broadens the width and strike of the original high-grade lens at depth
25GLR027: An additional 2m at 12g/t gold from 350m
25GLR026: 8m at 5.5g/t gold from 204m
25GLR025: 5m at 4.6g/t gold from 197m
Both lenses remain open at depth with strike extension testing underway
True widths supported with opposite direction drilling: Results from scissor drilling indicate previous intercepts are likely close to true width, providing strong support for future resource estimation and mining studies. Ongoing structural interpretation and further drilling will continue to refine this understanding.
Encouraging hit between Zone 126 and Zone 102: The first hole targeting the gap between Zone 126 and Zone 102 has returned a broad, mineralised intercept with an emerging high-grade core.
215m at 0.25g/t gold from 254m including 4m at 2.6g/t gold
Step out drilling to test along strike of Zone 126 trend underway aimed at identifying further high-grade lenses within this fertile trend.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp. (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to report exceptional assay results from recent RC drilling at the Zone 126 trend within the Glenburgh Gold Project. The results mark a major step forward in understanding and expanding the high-grade gold system, with several key technical and strategic milestones achieved.
Figure 1 Long section view looking of Zone 126 trend. Proposed drilling demarcated by black crosses. Current release results in red text. Previous results released on 6 November 2024 and 3 April 2025.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/257258_6dfa005b049c7be9_001full.jpg
Drilling to date has been strategically focused on extending the two known high-grade lenses at the Zone 126 trend, laying the groundwork for Benz's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Glenburgh. The results received so far are highly encouraging, demonstrating strong continuity of the high-grade lenses both along strike and at depth. With confidence building in the geological model, the next phase of drilling will step out to the east to test high-priority down-plunge targets, aimed at unlocking further resource growth along this fertile trend.
Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:
"These are fantastic results for Benz. To deliver thick, high-grade gold at depth across both known lenses at Zone 126 - and to gather strong indications that this mineralisation is close to true width - is a huge step forward. It gives us real confidence in the scale, consistency, and continuity of this system. We've long believed Glenburgh has the potential to host a significant gold system, and these latest results strongly support that view. We're just getting started - with step-out drilling now underway and new zones emerging between Zone 126 and Zone 102, we are well positioned to continue unlocking a much larger mineralised system at Glenburgh."
Benz is undertaking a fully funded 30,000m drill program at its Glenburgh Gold Project, following the successful completion of a A$13.5 million capital raise. Since acquiring the project in February 2025, the Company has launched extensive work programs to better understand the geology and structural controls of this underexplored, highly metamorphosed gold system.
A dual-track growth strategy is now being executed - advancing the large-scale open pit potential at Icon-Apollo alongside high-grade underground opportunities at the adjacent Zone 126 lens - offering multiple near-term development pathways, all on granted mining leases. Two rigs are drilling at full capacity to deliver this strategy: one focused on growing the bulk-tonnage gold system at Icon-Apollo, and the other targeting high-grade extensions at Zone 126, where previous results have included:
- 11m at 19.9g/t gold from 274m (GBZ126_010);
- 5m at 10.2g/t gold from 222m (GBZ126_001); and
- 4m at 12.2g/t gold from 319m (GBZ126_009).
Figure 2 Glenburgh Project Geology overview.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/257258_6dfa005b049c7be9_002full.jpg
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.
About Benz Mining Corp.
Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.
Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.
The Glenburgh Gold Project features a Historical (for the purposes of NI 43-101) Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.3Mt at 1.0 g/t Au (510,100 ounces of contained gold)1. A technical report prepared under NI 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Glenburgh - Egerton Gold Project, Western Australia" with an effective date of 16 December 2024 has been filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate dated effective May 24, 2023 and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) of 1,005,000 ounces at 6.1g/t Au2, also available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, showcasing Benz's focus on high-grade, high-margin assets in premier mining jurisdictions.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/257258_6dfa005b049c7be9_003full.jpg
For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.
Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)
The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.
Historical Mineral Resource Estimates
All mineral resource estimates in respect of the Glenburgh Gold Project in this news release are considered to be "historical estimates" as defined under NI 43-101. These historical estimates are not considered to be current and are not being treated as such. These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC Code) and have not been reported in accordance with NI 43-101. A qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) (Qualified Person) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources. A Qualified Person would need to review and verify the scientific information and conduct an analysis and reconciliation of historical data in order to verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.
Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50
|Hole
number
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Max.
depth
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
|25GLR_027
|414710.8
|7193499
|303.034
|400
|60
|330
|25GLR_026
|414722.0
|7193567
|303.04
|308
|65
|311
|25GLR_025
|414722.0
|7193567
|304
|270
|61
|328
|25GLR_024
|414206.5
|7193695
|300.446
|480
|60
|145
|25GLR_022
|414620.9
|7193801
|301.817
|450
|60
|135
Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.
High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 1 g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with up to 3m internal dilution included unless otherwise stated.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au ppm
|Interval
|25GLR_027
|282
|285
|1.9
|3
|25GLR_027
|293
|295
|2.1
|2
|25GLR_027
|299
|309
|12.9
|10
|25GLR_027
|350
|352
|12.0
|2
|25GLR_027
|366
|369
|1.8
|3
|25GLR_026
|197
|200
|2.7
|3
|25GLR_026
|204
|212
|5.4
|8
|25GLR_026
|254
|256
|1.3
|2
|25GLR_025
|159
|165
|1.3
|6
|25GLR_025
|197
|202
|4.6
|5
|25GLR_024
|266
|270
|1.1
|4
|25GLR_024
|359
|363
|2.6
|4
|25GLR_022
|319
|324
|9.5
|5
|25GLR_022
|334
|342
|6.6
|8
|25GLR_022
|348
|358
|9.6
|10
Bulk potential intercepts reported with a nominal 0.2 g/t Au lower cut off with no maximum internal dilution length applied. Included high grade intervals are calculated using a 1g/t Au lower cut off with no maximum internal dilution length applied
Table 3
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au ppm
|Interval
|Comment
|25GLR_027
|277
|393
|1.7
|116
|25GLR_026
|197
|306
|0.7
|109
|25GLR_025
|147
|214
|0.7
|67
|25GLR_024
|254
|469
|0.25
|215
|25GLR_022
|315
|387
|2.9
|72
|Including 39m @ 5.1g/t from 319m
1 Indicated: 13.5Mt at 1.0g/t Au for 430.7koz; Inferred: 2.8Mt at 0.9g/t Au for 79.4koz. See Historical Mineral Resource Estimates, below
2 Indicated: 1.3Mt at 9.0g/t Au for 384koz; Inferred: 3.8Mt at 5.1g/t Au for 621koz
