

Datuk Bernard Francis

Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - South East Asia's first holistic premium service airline, PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri, has strategically expanded its network connectivity in the first six months of this year to include two new international routes from Bali. One of which is the golden route from Bali to Perth and the second from Bali to Guangzhou, China.In addition, to add feather to its cap, TransNusa will increase its scheduled flight frequency from Jakarta to Singapore from twice daily to three times daily to cope with Indonesia's school holiday travelling demands.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said, "Our expansion plans are mainly based on our passengers' needs, demands and travelling trends. If we can assist in providing our passengers an affordable, comfortable, safe and secure alternative travel option, we will definitely plan for it.""For example, in Indonesia, July is the favoured travelling period, especially during our school holidays duration. To assist with our passengers' travel plans, we have secured an addition flight for passengers planning to travel to Singapore."Starting July 1, we will increase our scheduled flight frequency from Jakarta to Singapore from twice daily to three times daily," Datuk Francis said, adding that the additional scheduled flight will be in effect until July 31, this year.The additional flight, 8B 155, will depart from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 06.30pm and arrive at Changi Airport at 09.15pm. The scheduled TransNusa flight, 8B 156, will depart Changi Airport at 10.05pm and arrive at Jakarta Airport at 10.55pm.Datuk Bernard stressed that the current scheduled TransNusa flights will also continue. TransNusa current operates two daily flights from Jakarta to Singapore.TransNusa's current scheduled flights departs the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 07.55am and 12.10pm, respectively. While flights from Singapore to Jakarta will depart at 11.45am and 03.30pm."Changi Airport is a world class airport with stringent requirements. The fact that TransNusa has managed to obtain all necessary approvals for an additional scheduled flight in such a short timeframe, reflects the importance and commitment we have towards safety, security, maintenance and aircraft performance measures," Datuk Bernard stressed.With regard to TransNusa domestic market, TransNusa will be increasing its scheduled flight frequency from Jakarta to Singkawang to seven scheduled flights weekly from the current four times weekly.TransNusa scheduled flight will depart from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport 11.45am and arrive at the Singkawang Airport at 01.25pm, while the TransNusa flight depart the Singkawang Airport at 02.10pm and arrive in Jakarta at 03.50pm.TransNusa, also known as the new player with new rules, established itself as a Premium Service Carrier and re-launched its services in 2022.Datuk Francis said that TransNusa has become one of the fastest growing airlines in South East Asia due to the business plan that was developed and implemented swiftly post Covid-19.An aviation industry expert, who specializes in airline turnaround and revenue management, Datuk Bernard coined TransNusa as a new player with new rules. In line with that, TransNusa has created and introduced new international and domestic routes.In the last six month, the airline has strengthened its base Bali and introduced two new routes, which is Bali to Perth and Bali to GuangZhou, China. Planning ahead, TransNusa's Bali-GuangZhou route has the shortest transit for tourist who wants to make a quick pit-stop in Bali, before travelling to Perth.Datuk Francis concluded that the second half of 2025 will see TransNusa growing and strengthening its network connectivity further.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. After a take-over and management change during the covid-19 pandemic, the airline rebranded and re-launched itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort with increased quality of the services.TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline currently has bases in Jakarta and Bali.The airline currently flies from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Bali, Singkawanh, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Subang, Malaysia, Singapore and Guangzhou, China. It also flies from Bali to Perth, Guangzhou and Manado. This year, TransNusa launched its scheduled flight from Bali to Perth on March 20th and Bali to Guangzhou on April 13th. TransNusa made history when it became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model.Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa's General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 for assistance.Media Contact:Trina Thomas RajMobile: +6012 4992672 (Watsapp only)E-mail: trina@myqaseh.orgSource: TransNusaCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.