



TOKYO, June 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., a major global payment brand and the only international payment brand based in Japan, is pleased to announce that JCB cardholders can now use their contactless cards to ride the subway systems in both Shanghai and Beijing without purchasing tickets in advance.With this new service, JCB cardmembers can simply tap their contactless payment cards at the subway gates or designated readers to pay for fares quickly and conveniently.This user-friendly service is now available for overseas travelers and can be used on all underground lines in both cities. In Shanghai, the service covers all 21 subway lines and 517 stations; in Beijing, it is available on all 29 subway lines and 523 stations. Airport routes are also included, making the service even more accessible and beneficial for international tourists.This initiative marks the first time that contactless subway payment services have been made available to international cardholders in mainland China, further enhancing the travel experience and promoting the adoption of digital payments.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/