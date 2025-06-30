Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Executive Board of Forbo Holding Ltd



AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 53 OF THE SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION LISTING RULES Andreas Jaeger, CFO and interim CEO of the Forbo Group, has decided to take on a new professional challenge. He will be leaving the company during the fourth quarter of 2025 and will continue to perform his current roles until then. The search for a successor has begun. Baar, June 30, 2025 Andreas Jaeger, CFO and interim CEO of the Forbo Group, has decided to leave the company during the fourth quarter of 2025 to take on a new professional challenge. He will continue to perform his current roles. "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to expressly thank Andreas Jaeger for his great commitment, especially for the additional interim duties he has assumed," says Chairman of the Board of Directors Bernhard Merki. The process for filling the CFO position has started. MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE) Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability. The sustainable manufacture of environmentally friendly products has long been an integral part of the strategy. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. Linoleum is biodegradable and climate-positive (cradle to gate), without offsetting. For its manufacture of heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest generation of phthalate-free plasticizers. The BioBelt is a conveyor belt consisting of at least 20% renewable raw materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt allows savings in energy of up to 50%.



The company employs about 5,100 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million in the 2024 business year. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.



