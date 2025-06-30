Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 06:42 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Destination New South Wales: Vivid Sydney calls for creatives as 2026 dates confirmed

SYDNEY, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere's largest multi-artform festival, is calling on visionary artists, performers and thinkers from across the globe to help shape its 2026 program.

Vivid Sydney 2025 Opening Night. Image credit: Destination NSW

Preliminary estimates for Vivid Sydney 2025, suggest the event pushed total visitation since the festival's inception in 2009 beyond 25 million people, with more than $1.3 billion generated in visitor expenditure over its lifetime.

Returning from Friday 22 May to Saturday 13 June 2026, Vivid Sydney will once again transform the Harbour City across the pillars of Light, Music, Ideas and Food-inviting audiences to immerse themselves in cutting-edge creativity and bold storytelling. The New South Wales (NSW) Government, through Destination NSW, is now seeking ideas from creators, producers, thought leaders and innovators to help bring the 2026 festival to life.

NSW Government Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Mr Steve Kamper said:

"The overwhelming response to Vivid Sydney 2025 sends a clear message that this festival remains a powerful driver of creativity, culture and economic impact.

"Vivid Sydney doesn't just light up our streets - it solidifies Sydney's standing as a leading global cultural capital and a must-experience destination in the Asia-Pacific.

"We're now calling on the next wave of creatives to help shape Vivid Sydney 2026. Whether you're an artist, designer, performer, producer or chef, this is your opportunity to be part of something extraordinary and share your vision."

Returning as Major Partners for Vivid Sydney 2025 were Samsung Electronics Australia and Kia. Samsung activated on both land and water in Cockle Bay, Darling Harbour with Space to Dream, which explored the boundless potential of creativity inspired by Galaxy AI. Kia displayed its new and highly anticipated EV3 electric vehicle along the Vivid Light Walk.

Official Partners included Estée Lauder, returning for its second year, with their installation: While You Were Dreaming-a radiant fusion of science, beauty and imagination, along with Ausgrid, who powered Vivid Sydney's Tumbalong Nights program.

Airbnb was once again Vivid Sydney's Community Partner, supporting the volunteer program, while the festival's Charity Partner for 2025 Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation brought Dream Scene to Darling Harbour -a digital canvas where children's dreams come alive in an evolving dreamscape.

Vivid Sydney Supporting Partners Dexus, Event Engineering, Kennards Hire, Mandylights, Nova, Port Authority of NSW, SBS, Stan, The P.A. People, TDC, and Transdev.

To learn more or submit an Expression of Interest, visit: www.vividsydney.com

- Ends -

Vivid Sydney 2025 Circular Quay. Image credit: Destination NSW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721583/VividSydney2025_Hero_88GeorgeStreet_OpeningNight_CREDITDestinationNSW_HL_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721584/VividSydney_2025_CircularQuay_OurConnectedCity_CREDITDestinationNSW_KM_88934.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivid-sydney-calls-for-creatives-as-2026-dates-confirmed-302494126.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.