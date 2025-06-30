Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has announced the launch of its first AI-driven social modules on the Solana blockchain. This expansion brings fast, scalable engagement tools to the network-enabling communities to build smarter, more personalized social spaces that operate across chains.

Expanding decentralized social tools through Solana-powered AI modules.

With Solana's high-speed infrastructure, Imagen is deploying tools like real-time AI moderation, sentiment-based feed customization, and automated content assistants to help users and creators shape their communities. These tools are lightweight, modular, and seamlessly integrate with Imagen's node-based social architecture.

The launch also introduces multichain identity syncing and governance tokens tailored for Solana-native communities. Users can now maintain consistent reputations, personalized feeds, and profile continuity across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana-reinforcing Imagen's commitment to accessible, borderless, user-owned social networking.

This rollout follows a wave of major development milestones, including Imagen's MEXC listing, cross-chain moderation layers, and substantial investment backing. With Solana integration now live, Imagen continues its mission to deliver intelligent, decentralized social infrastructure at global scale.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

