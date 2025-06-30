Suspension of CARMAT shares trading starting June 30, 2025, before stock market opening

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure (the "Company" or "CARMAT"), today announces filing for insolvency1 and requesting to be placed in receivership2 to the Versailles Economic Affairs Court3, as well as the suspension of CARMAT shares trading, starting June 30, 2025, before stock market opening.

Insolvency filing and request to be placed in receivership

On June 20, 2025, CARMAT announced in a press release being at risk of insolvency as early as the end of June 2025 unless managing before then, to secure additional cash of at least €3.5 million.

Despite its continued efforts, the Company has not managed at this stage, to secure neither additional cash nor new financing.

Given this, the Company will today file for insolvency and request to be placed in receivership to the Versailles Economic Affairs Court ("the Court").

The Court will rule on this request, following a hearing expected in the coming days.

As a reminder, according to its current business plan and assuming "business as usual" situation, the Company estimates its funding requirements over the next 12 months at approximately €35 million, including approximately €20 million by the end of December 2025.

Suspension of CARMAT shares trading (ISIN code: FR0010907956, Ticker: ALCAR)

Pending the Court's decision, CARMAT has asked Euronext to suspend the trading of its shares starting on June 30, 2025, before the stock market opens.

The Company anticipates this suspension to be lifted once the Court's decision has been rendered and communicated to the market.

Next steps

Pending the Court's decision, CARMATS's operations carry-on and the Company continues to actively explore all options to ensure the continuation of its business activities.

The Company believes that the opening of a receivership procedure would be the most appropriate framework to facilitate this continuation.

More generally, whatever the Court's decision, the Company will endeavor to provide continuous support to patients who currently benefit from its Aeson® artificial heart.

Press releases will be issued regularly as the Company's situation evolves and the proceedings progress.

