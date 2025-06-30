Codesteri: PlaDeo: Middle East Launch of the World's First Bio-Plasma Deodorant Device

Korean CES Award-Winning Technology Brings Safe, Fragrance-Free Odor Control to the GCC Region

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSteri Inc., a bio-tech startup from Hanyang University College of Medicine, is now launching its innovative product PlaDeo in the Middle East. Recognized with a CES Innovation Award, PlaDeo is the world's first electronic deodorant device powered by bio-plasma technology - designed to meet the region's growing demand for safe, chemical-free, and effective hygiene solutions.

In a region where high temperatures, humidity, and modest dress norms pose unique challenges for personal hygiene, PlaDeo offers a timely, science-backed alternative. The device uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) - specifically hydroxyl radicals (OH?) and superoxide ions (O2?) - to neutralize odor-causing bacteria directly on the skin. No alcohol. No aluminum. No synthetic fragrances. Just clean, skin-safe, and non-invasive odor control.

Clinically Proven, Scientifically Validated

A 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature's Scientific Reports and a clinical trial conducted at a major university hospital in Seoul found that 94% of users experienced significant odor reduction using PlaDeo[1]. The findings support PlaDeo not only as a daily hygiene device but also as a potential solution for axillary bromhidrosis - a chronic underarm odor condition that affects quality of life across all climates.

Why PlaDeo Fits the Middle East

Consumers across the Middle East are increasingly seeking ingredient transparency and halal-aligned, alcohol-free hygiene products. Amid growing concerns over aluminum salts, triclosan, and synthetic perfumes, PlaDeo responds with:

Fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and aluminum-free composition

Suitable for sensitive skin and culturally mindful use

Reusable and sustainable - aligned with ecological values

Ideal for public or shared spaces: mosques, schools, healthcare settings, and more

Its discreet, portable form suits the needs of mobile professionals, students, and caregivers across the GCC and neighboring regions like the Levant.

Key Features

CES Award-Winning Korean Innovation (Health & Wellness, 2020)

Plasma-Powered for Bacteria Elimination

for Bacteria Elimination Clinically Tested & Lab-Validated

No Chemicals, No Residue

Portable, Rechargeable, Long-Lasting

One full charge provides up to 20 days of use in 90-second mode or around 10 days in 3-minute mode. This energy-efficient device aligns with both personal comfort and regional sustainability initiatives.

Availability

CE-certified and ready for global distribution, PlaDeo will begin shipping to the Middle East in September 2025. FromSeoul to the Gulf, from science to skincare - PlaDeo is here.

Pre-order now on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/PlaDeo

[1]: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-53285-9

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720579/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pladeo-middle-east-launch-of-the-worlds-first-bio-plasma-deodorant-device-302493080.html