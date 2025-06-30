Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Notification of APEX constituent review



30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AQSE announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 30 June 2025:



Market value of securities



The following issuers are to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment as the average market value of the issuer's securities for the three months prior to the first Friday of June 2025 was less than £10 million:



Incanthera Plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: INC

ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15





The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor2, 63 Queen Victoria Street London EC4N 4UA



Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu

Website: www.aquis.eu



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



