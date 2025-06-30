Aquis Stock Exchange
AQSE announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 30 June 2025:
Market value of securities
The following issuers are to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment as the average market value of the issuer's securities for the three months prior to the first Friday of June 2025 was less than £10 million:
Incanthera Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: INC
ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15
