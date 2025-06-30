Circular Materials announces two major milestones under the Critical Raw Materials Act: the recovery from industrial wastewater of the first kilogram of ruthenium and the first ton of nickel, preventing the release of heavy metals into the environment. These results were secured through strong collaborations with two leading companies in surface treatments: LEM, core company of the LEM INDUSTRIES Group, specialized in the luxury sector, and Argos Surface Technologies Group, a leader in industrial coatings

This success comes just a few months after the European Commission recognized Recover-IT as a strategic project, confirming the pivotal role of Circular Materials in securing critical raw material supplies, increasing recycling, and reducing the EU's dependence on imports

Ruthenium and Nickel: crucial metals for a sustainable future

Ruthenium, a noble metal from the platinum group, is essential for cutting-edge sectors such as advanced electronics, green hydrogen production, fine chemicals, fuel cells, and luxury goods. Nickel, on the other hand, is a critical element, essential in advanced steels and lithium batteries -pillars of the energy transition

Circular Materials' proprietary SWaP (Supercritical Water Precipitation) technology delivers exceptional effectiveness and versatility to recover precious and industrially intensive metals

A revolutionary environmental impact: carbon negative and beyond

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of the process applied to ruthenium and nickel reveals a remarkable environmental benefit. For ruthenium, emissions are reduced by over 99.6% compared to traditional mining. Even more impressive is the result for nickel: the SWaP process not only reduces emissions but becomes carbon negative, actively avoiding the total CO2 production associated with conventional methods.

"Circular Materials strengthens its technological leadership and, together with its partners, builds a solid and integrated circular supply chain capable of transforming industrial waste into new resources, preventing the loss of critical materials," says Marco Bersani, Founder CEO of Circular Materials. "With the industrial-scale recovery of ruthenium and nickel, we are shaping a strategy that reduces dependence on external sources, lowers the environmental impact of production processes, and valorizes waste streams that until now have been dispersed

In a global context marked by the impacting scarcity of critical resources and the need to ensure a secure and sustainable supply, Circular Materials stands out as a key player in a new European industrial paradigm focused on recovering the resources the world needs most

About Us: Circular Materials

Circular Materials is a groundbreaking company with proprietary technology for the recovery of strategic metals from industrial wastewater through a sustainable and highly efficient process. The company has developed and patented the Supercritical Water Precipitation (SWaP) technology, which simultaneously treats wastewater and recovers metal, eliminating toxic sludge production and significantly reducing environmental impact, both in terms of waste and emissions.

For more information: www.circularmaterials.it

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250629085997/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Tiziana Sarto tiziana.sarto@circularmaterials.it