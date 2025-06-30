Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023
30.06.25 | 07:30
66,33 Euro
-0,11 % -0,07
30.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
Cognizant Technology Solutions: Aker Solutions and Cognizant Renew Collaboration to Drive IT Transformation with AI-First Approach

The new agreement seeks to modernize Aker Solutions' IT infrastructure using AI platforms, including Cognizant Neuro® platform.

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Aker Solutions, a global leader from Norway in the energy industry, have extended their long-lasting partnership, which began in 2016, with a new multi-year agreement. Using the Cognizant Neuro® platform, designed to boost generative AI adoption with flexibility, security, scalability, and responsibility, this agreement aims to transform Aker Solutions' IT service delivery, making it more agile and efficient for the evolving energy sector.


Under the new agreement, Cognizant has introduced a transformation roadmap that focuses on upgrading current services without disrupting stable operations. Using the latest technology and AI platforms, Cognizant aims to modernize Aker Solutions' IT operations and projects, including cloud services, IT infrastructure, application management, networks, and cybersecurity. This transformation is expected to enhance the end-user experience while leveraging AI and machine learning to better protect Aker Solutions' critical data and infrastructure. Additionally, with the implementation of a scalable and flexible consumption-based commercial model, Cognizant aims to increase overall agility, enabling Aker Solutions to adapt quickly to changing market demands.

"This agreement supports Aker Solutions' digital journey, aligning with our strategy to leverage digitalization to increase value creation and reduce costs across the entire project lifecycle", said Signy Vefring, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Technology at Aker Solutions.

"I'm excited to take our partnership to the next level and to equip our organization with the tools and infrastructure needed to stay at the digital forefront of our industry", said Ingvild Berlin Kalleberg, Chief Information Officer at Aker Solutions.

"I look forward to the continued collaboration with Aker Solutions. By leveraging the Cognizant Neuro® platform, we aim to enhance innovation across Aker Solutions' IT operations, reinforce our shared commitment to digital transformation, and further advance technology-driven outcomes for the energy sector in Norway and beyond", said Saket Gulati, Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant.

"We are excited to continue this renewed collaboration with Aker Solutions. This is a testament to the successful relationship and the positive outcomes we have delivered over the past nine years," said Knut Inge Buset, Head of Norway at Cognizant. "Today, there is increasing reliance on new energy sources, along with a growing need for improved efficiency. This requires unprecedented operational agility within the energy and utilities sector, and investment in digital has become a vital component for many traditional operators and new entrants alike."

About Cognizant: Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Aker Solutions: Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 11,800 people in more than 15 countries.

For more information, contact: For more information about Cognizant and for media enquiries, please contact globalpr@cognizant.com

New Cognizant Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719955/Cognizant_Renews_Collaboration_with_Aker_Solutions.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/5390080/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-and-cognizant-renew-collaboration-to-drive-it-transformation-with-ai-first-approach-302492366.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
