Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Thailand Announces Strategic Partnership with Finansia Syrus Securities to Advance Thailand's Digital Asset Market

BANGKOK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 41 million users in more than 200 countries, is proud to announce a strategic partnership between KuCoin Thailand (operated by ERX Company Limited) and Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited (FSS), a leading financial services firm in Thailand.


This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of Thailand's digital asset ecosystem. By combining Finansia Syrus's deep financial expertise with KuCoin Thailand's innovative, fully regulated trading platform-operating under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand-the partnership underscores KuCoin's commitment to expanding access to digital assets worldwide.

Thailand's digital asset market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising adoption and a robust regulatory framework. As a fully regulated exchange, KuCoin Thailand offers a secure, compliant, and user-friendly environment for trading digital assets. Through this partnership, Finansia Syrus will refer its clients to KuCoin Thailand's platform, enabling investors to explore new opportunities at the intersection of traditional finance and the burgeoning digital economy.

Henry Chen, Authorized Board Director of KuCoin Thailand, stated:

"We are excited to collaborate with Finansia Syrus to bridge traditional finance and digital assets, reflecting KuCoin Thailand's commitment to building a seamless and secure financial future."

Mr. Chuangchai Nawongs, Chief Executive Officer of Finansia Syrus Securities, added:

"Partnering with KuCoin Thailand enables us to broaden our service offerings and provide our clients with access to a trusted digital asset platform."

This partnership forms a key component of KuCoin's global expansion strategy, which includes collaborations with leading financial institutions and regulators around the world. By integrating traditional financial expertise with cutting-edge digital asset technology, KuCoin continues to set new industry standards and ensure that its clients remain at the forefront of the digital finance revolution.

Discover more and join the journey at www.kucoin.th
Download KuCoin Thailand:
PlayStore
AppStore

The KuCoin Thailand app is currently available for download only on the Thai App Store (iOS) and Google Play.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

About Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited

Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited (FSS) operates a full-service capital market business in Thailand. Our comprehensive services include securities brokerage, securities trading, investment advisory, securities underwriting, and securities borrowing and lending. With extensive experience and a distinguished track record in investment, FSS has grown and developed into a leading securities company in the country. We offer a wide range of investment products, including private funds, mutual funds, debt instruments, and both domestic and international equities.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720518/image_5002362_11255154.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-thailand-announces-strategic-partnership-with-finansia-syrus-securities-to-advance-thailands-digital-asset-market-302494060.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.