Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU Unveils Evolved Pokemon Rooms Featuring 100 Pokemon

TOKYO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., which operates the apartment hotel brand MIMARU, will relaunch its popular Pokemon Rooms on July 1, 2025, across 10 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. Designed to merge the beloved world of Pokemon with the stay experience, these rooms have been updated for an even more immersive, family-friendly stay.

Originally introduced in 2019, Pokemon Rooms have become a favorite among domestic and international guests alike. With this renewal, the experience of the stay evolves under the theme "More Pokemon. Deeper Immersion. More Fun for Families." 100 Pokemon appear throughout the room -- on walls, ceilings, in kitchens, and bathrooms -- creating a playful and unforgettable environment for children and adults.

Highlights of the Evolved Pokemon Rooms

-100 Pokemon in one room

A dynamic design immerses guests in the Pokemon world from walls and ceilings to kitchens and bathrooms.

-Giant Snorlax plush on the bed

A comforting and photogenic presence that makes each stay memorable.

-Original Poke Ball-themed furnishings

Including dining tables, tableware, and linens to enhance the Pokemon vibe.

-Pokemon Room-exclusive, originally designed goods

Guests will receive a special set of limited-edition items per group per reservation: a laundry bag, drawstring pouch, small pouch, and stickers.

-Now available at 10 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka

Ideal for group or family travelers seeking a unique and spacious stay.

From the Team Behind the Pokemon Rooms

"Pokemon Rooms have welcomed visiting families for nearly five years, offering joyful stays and meaningful connections with Japan. To further enrich this experience, we've carried out a full renovation," said the project lead overseeing the Pokemon Room updates.

"The updated design brings the concept of 'living with Pokemon' to life," added a team member involved in the room's preparation. "A newly redesigned bunk bed room type has also been introduced -- perfect for celebrating summer holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions beyond ordinary travel."

(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

