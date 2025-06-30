Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU Unveils Evolved Pokemon Rooms Featuring 100 Pokemon

-Launching July 2025 in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka-

TOKYO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., which operates the apartment hotel brand MIMARU, will relaunch its popular Pokemon Rooms on July 1, 2025, across 10 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. Designed to merge the beloved world of Pokemon with the stay experience, these rooms have been updated for an even more immersive, family-friendly stay.

Originally introduced in 2019, Pokemon Rooms have become a favorite among domestic and international guests alike. With this renewal, the experience of the stay evolves under the theme "More Pokemon. Deeper Immersion. More Fun for Families." 100 Pokemon appear throughout the room -- on walls, ceilings, in kitchens, and bathrooms -- creating a playful and unforgettable environment for children and adults.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202506251157/_prw_PI11fl_rDE7320e.png

MIMARU Pokemon Room Special Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/news/stay-pokemonroom/

Highlights of the Evolved Pokemon Rooms
-100 Pokemon in one room
A dynamic design immerses guests in the Pokemon world from walls and ceilings to kitchens and bathrooms.

Inside the Pokemon Room: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLW0R3VzOvY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

-Giant Snorlax plush on the bed
A comforting and photogenic presence that makes each stay memorable.

-Original Poke Ball-themed furnishings
Including dining tables, tableware, and linens to enhance the Pokemon vibe.

-Pokemon Room-exclusive, originally designed goods
Guests will receive a special set of limited-edition items per group per reservation: a laundry bag, drawstring pouch, small pouch, and stickers.

-Now available at 10 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka
Ideal for group or family travelers seeking a unique and spacious stay.

Catch more Pokemon stays at various locations: https://mimaruhotels.com/news/stay-pokemonroom/

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202506251157/_prw_PI10fl_4Hj2o2RE.png

From the Team Behind the Pokemon Rooms
"Pokemon Rooms have welcomed visiting families for nearly five years, offering joyful stays and meaningful connections with Japan. To further enrich this experience, we've carried out a full renovation," said the project lead overseeing the Pokemon Room updates.

Pokemon Room Team: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202506251157/_prw_PI1fl_ri8J3jkQ.jpg

"The updated design brings the concept of 'living with Pokemon' to life," added a team member involved in the room's preparation. "A newly redesigned bunk bed room type has also been introduced -- perfect for celebrating summer holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions beyond ordinary travel."

(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Learn more about MIMARU: https://mimaruhotels.com/

All Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202506251157?p=images

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mimaru-unveils-evolved-pokemon-rooms-featuring-100-pokemon-302494054.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
