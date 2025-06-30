DJ Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe 30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe 274 Bedroom Clayton Hotel to open in Berlin in 2026 Dalata to expand market presence in Germany with landmark Berlin hotel ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 30 June 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces an agreement with Deka Immobilien ('Deka') to lease a 4-star Clayton Hotel Tiergarten in Berlin. The hotel, which previously operated as Novotel Berlin Am Tiergarten hotel, is currently undergoing an 18-month refurbishment investment. Upon completion, the full-service Clayton Hotel will include 274 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting and events centre, sauna, steam room and gym. Dalata expects to commence operations, through a 25-year lease, in the second half of 2026. The building will have a BREEAM Very Good certification. It benefits from a local district heating network, with hot water generation achieved without the use of fossil fuels. Modern air handling units and air conditioning systems utilising low energy technology will also be installed. The hotel is centrally located on Straße des 17. Juni, between the Kurfürstendamm and the Brandenburg Gate with transport links to the main train station, the airports and exhibition centre. It is part of the mixed-use Tiergarten Tower development, comprising both office and hotel use. The Tiergarten area is an exceptional location in the city with leisure attractions such as the Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate, Federal Chancellery, Kurfürstendamm and the Berlin Zoological Garden within walking distance or easily accessible by public transport. Berlin, Germany's capital and most populous city, received almost 13 million visitors in 2024 recording more than 30 million overnight stays. Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO of Dalata Hotel Group commented: "We are very excited to announce our first hotel in Berlin, a leading global travel destination and a key strategic location in our European expansion strategy. Situated close to numerous leisure and business hubs, the fully refurbished hotel will be ideally positioned to benefit from Berlin's rich mix of cultural, historical, sporting, and business events and attractions. We value deeply our partnerships, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in Germany and continuing our strong relationship with Deka". ENDS About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 12,219 rooms and pipeline of 1,912 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO Carol Phelan, CFO Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Tel +353 85 277 9905 Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

