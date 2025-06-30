Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
27.06.25
6,400 Euro
-0,31 % -0,020
Dow Jones News
30.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe

DJ Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe 
30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Dalata Announces Second Hotel in Germany and Fourth in Continental Europe 
 
274 Bedroom Clayton Hotel to open in Berlin in 2026 
 
Dalata to expand market presence in Germany with landmark Berlin hotel 
 
ISE: DHG                 LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 30 June 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest 
independent four-star hotel operator with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces an agreement with Deka 
Immobilien ('Deka') to lease a 4-star Clayton Hotel Tiergarten in Berlin. 
 
The hotel, which previously operated as Novotel Berlin Am Tiergarten hotel, is currently undergoing an 18-month 
refurbishment investment. Upon completion, the full-service Clayton Hotel will include 274 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, 
meeting and events centre, sauna, steam room and gym. Dalata expects to commence operations, through a 25-year lease, 
in the second half of 2026. 
 
The building will have a BREEAM Very Good certification. It benefits from a local district heating network, with hot 
water generation achieved without the use of fossil fuels. Modern air handling units and air conditioning systems 
utilising low energy technology will also be installed. 
 
The hotel is centrally located on Straße des 17. Juni, between the Kurfürstendamm and the Brandenburg Gate with 
transport links to the main train station, the airports and exhibition centre. It is part of the mixed-use Tiergarten 
Tower development, comprising both office and hotel use. The Tiergarten area is an exceptional location in the city 
with leisure attractions such as the Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate, Federal Chancellery, Kurfürstendamm and the Berlin 
Zoological Garden within walking distance or easily accessible by public transport.  Berlin, Germany's capital and most 
populous city, received almost 13 million visitors in 2024 recording more than 30 million overnight stays. 
 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO of Dalata Hotel Group commented: 
 
"We are very excited to announce our first hotel in Berlin, a leading global travel destination and a key strategic 
location in our European expansion strategy. Situated close to numerous leisure and business hubs, the fully 
refurbished hotel will be ideally positioned to benefit from Berlin's rich mix of cultural, historical, sporting, and 
business events and attractions. We value deeply our partnerships, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in 
Germany and continuing our strong relationship with Deka". 
 
ENDS 
 
About Dalata 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in 
Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, 
primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron 
hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 12,219 rooms and pipeline of 1,912 rooms further in excellent 
locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the 
year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free 
Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc              Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 
Dermot Crowley, CEO                investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO 
 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 
  
 
Joint Company Brokers                 
 
Davy: Anthony Farrell               Tel +353 1 679 6363 
 
Berenberg: Ben Wright               Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
                            
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting    Tel +353 87 737 9089 
 
                         Tel +353 85 277 9905 
Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite 
                       dalata@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  394262 
EQS News ID:  2162106 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162106&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
