Canyon Resources has provided an update on development activities at its flagship Minim Martap bauxite project in Cameroon. With the recently secured debt funding and first proceeds from the option exercise by its core shareholder Eagle Eye Asset Holdings, the company is in a strong position to continue with the accelerated project development. It remains on track for first ore production in early 2026 and first bauxite shipment in H1 CY26.

