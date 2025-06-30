Govee Moments Limited: Govee introduces new generation of smart floor lamps, led by the Tree Floor Lamp

BERLIN, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, today announced the launch of its third-generation floor lamp series. The new collection includes three models designed to bring customizable ambient lighting to modern living spaces: the Tree Floor Lamp, the Uplighter Floor Lamp, and the Torchiere Floor Lamp. All three models combine advanced RGBWW technology, flexible lighting design, and seamless smart home integration, turning underutilized corners into functional and aesthetic highlights.

Govee Tree Floor Lamp: Smart lighting For Flexible, Expressive Spaces

At the center of the new series is the Govee Tree Floor Lamp. Featuring a modern tree-shaped design with three independently adjustable lamp heads, the Tree Floor Lamp allows for targeted and atmospheric lighting at the same time. Each lamp head offers 350° horizontal and 90° vertical rotation, as well as adjustable beam angles from 30° to 90°, making it suitable for reading nooks, wall accents, or highlighting decorative elements.

Equipped with Govee's proprietary LuminBlend technology and RGBWW LEDs, the lamp delivers smooth color transitions and low-saturation tones across 16 million colors. With brightness of up to 1500 lumens and adjustable white temperature from 2700K to 6500K, it supports both task lighting and mood setting. A total of 64 scene presets are available, and users can control the light via the Govee Home App, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or through full Matter integration.

Uplighter and Torchiere Models Expand the Lineup For Everyday Needs

The Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp offers a multifunctional "three-in-one" lighting solution. It combines an upper section with a ceiling-washing water ripple effect, a customizable RGBIC middle segment for decorative lighting, and a 1000-lumen lower segment for task-focused illumination. With integrated circadian rhythm automation and smart control compatibility, it adapts to daily routines while enhancing the atmosphere of the room.

The Govee Torchiere Floor Lamp emphasizes immersive ambient lighting through triple-zone RGB control. Its soft, eye-friendly light output and built-in music sync mode create a relaxed environment ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, or shared family spaces.

Smart Lighting Tailored For Modern Homes

All three models support voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as integration with Matter for cross-platform compatibility. The lamps are fully controlled through the Govee Home App, offering access to timers, DIY lighting effects, and Auto Run modes. With the new floor lamp series, Govee responds to growing demand in Germany and Europe for smart lighting that combines aesthetics, comfort, and intelligent control.

The Tree Floor Lamp, Uplighter Floor Lamp, and Torchiere Floor Lamp models join Govee's wider portfolio of floor lamps, which also includes the Floor Lamp Pro, Floor Lamp 2, Cylinder Floor Lamp, and Floor Lamp Basic.

Pricing and Availability

All models are available from June 30, 2025 via Govee.com and Amazon.de:

Tree Floor Lamp: €169.99 (Govee official website and Amazon)





Uplighter Floor Lamp: €189.99 (Govee official website and Amazon)





Torchiere Floor Lamp: €139.99 (Govee official website and Amazon)

For more product details, visit govee.com.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719685/Govee_introduces_generation_smart_floor_lamps.jpg

