Brizy.io: Brizy Launches Brizy Shops: Design Your Dream Online Store, Code-Free

LONDON, June 30, 2025- a new Cloud add-on powered by a seamless integration with Ecwid. Brizy Shops allows anyone to build and manage an online store with the same simplicity Brizy is known for.





Brizy has consistently pushed the boundaries of website creation, offering a versatile suite that spans WordPress, Brizy Cloud, and even a dedicated Shopify app. With its advanced AI website buildingcapabilities and robust white-label solutions, Brizy has become a go-to platform for hundreds of thousands looking to simplify web development and design. The introduction of Brizy Shops further solidifies this commitment, extending Brizy's signature drag-and-drop visual builder directly into the realm of online retail within Brizy Cloud.

A New Standard for Simplicity in e-Commerce

Brizy Shops is engineered to simplify the e-commerce journey, directly tackling the frustrations businesses often face when building and managing an online store:

No Tech Headaches: Avoid the complexities of manual setup, plugin conflicts, and constant updates. Brizy Shops offers a seamless, stable, and hassle-free foundation within Brizy Cloud.

Faster Go-to-Market: Visually build, launch, and iterate your online store with ease using Brizy's intuitive drag-and-drop builder, getting your products to customers quicker.

Complete Flexibility: Effortlessly mix e-commerce with any other Brizy Cloud content, including landing pages, lead generation, and pop-ups, creating a harmonious online ecosystem.

Full Creative Control: Design your shop exactly how you envision it with pixel-perfect precision. Customize every detail, from product layouts to checkout flows, to create a truly bespoke shopping experience.

Brizy Shops is available to all Brizy Cloud users, with a 14-day free trial offered to let users explore and test the full e-commerce experience with no commitment. The free trial will remain available moving forward.

Promotions and Offers

For a limited time, Brizy is offering launch pricing discounts on all three Brizy Shops plans-supporting stores from 100 to unlimited products. It's a great opportunity for early adopters to lock in savings and scale with confidence.

"We didn't want to reinvent e-commerce - we wanted to make it actually usable for the everyday creator. Brizy Shops does that. It's smooth, visual, and gets out of your way so you can start selling fast. Our goal has always been to remove the friction from building online. With Brizy Shops, you get the power of e-commerce without the complexity: no plugins, no coding, no guesswork. It's the fastest way we've seen to go from idea to income.", explained Dimi Baitanciuc, Co-Founder & CEO of Brizy.

Whether you're launching a product line, selling digital goods, or offering services, Brizy Shops brings flexibility and speed to your storefront. Combined with Brizy's AI tools, white label options, and platform reach, this launch marks a significant step in making e-commerce as easy and accessible as content creation.

Learn more and get started at brizy.io.

About Brizy

London-based Brizy is a VC-backed technology company specializing in next-generation website-building solutions. Brizy's offerings span WordPress, Shopify, Brizy Cloud, eCommerce and White Label AI, all designed to help businesses grow their online presence with ease.

www.brizy.io

