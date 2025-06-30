Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 09:30 Uhr
Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT): From Kimchi to K-BBQ: "London K-Food Fair 2025" Concludes with Great Success

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) announced the successful hosting of the London K-Food Fair 2025 at Regent's Park in London from June 18 to 22, in collaboration with the 'Taste of London'.

From Kimchi to K-BBQ:

This year's fair was designed to harmoniously highlight the premium traditional aspects and trendy image of K-Food by adopting the concepts of Surasang (traditional royal table setting) and a traditional market. The event enabled British consumers to directly experience Korea's major export food items. Over the five-day event, approximately 12,500 visitors explored the K-Food promotional pavilion, demonstrating strong local interest in Korean food.

The product exhibition zone featured both traditional items-such as Kimchi, fermented sauces, traditional liquor, and ginseng-and globally popular trend items including Ramyeon, Tteokbokki, and sauces. Each product was accompanied by stories and cultural background of Korean culinary traditions, allowing visitors to experience K-Food not just as food, but as a 'cultural' journey.

In the tasting zone, sample events focused on high-recognition items like Buldak Hot Chicken Flavor Ramyeon and Turtle chips, alongside market testing of export consultation participants' products such as rice noodles, cup tteokbokki, matcha, jelly, and Korean sauce-based mayonnaise. These tastings gauged local consumer reactions.

In addition to food, traditional Korean games such as Ttakji-chigi, Biseok-chigi, and Gonggi Game were offered, along with a K-Food keyring crafting station where visitors could create their own souvenir. These programs were especially well-received by families and visitors of all ages.

Among the most popular programs was the 'K-BBQ Cook School'. Led by a Korean chef based in the UK, participants had the opportunity to cook and enjoy signature Korean barbecue dishes such as Samgyeopsal and Galbi.

The rich flavors of Korean sauces made from fermented condiments, paired with Kimchi and Ssam vegetables, impressed participants. This hands-on experience showcasing the practical appeal and flavor of K-BBQ was also praised by local culinary experts.

Nam Sanghui, Head of the Paris Office of aT, who oversaw the event, stated, "K-Food is no longer just food-it is evolving into a global cultural content infused with stories and values." He added, "We will continue to carry out diverse initiatives to promote the excellence and potential of K-Food not only in the UK but across Europe."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721677/photo1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-kimchi-to-k-bbq-london-k-food-fair-2025-concludes-with-great-success-302494218.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
