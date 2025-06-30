The U. S. -based commercial aerospace and defense technology company, announced a new $45 million facility in Colorado to manufacture solar array systems to serve the growing satellite market. Sierra Space, a U. S. -based aerospace and defense technology company, has announced a new facilty to expand its capacity to manufacture solar PV power systems for satellites, as well as other applications. "The new Sierra Space Power Station facility has solar production capacity of approximately 150 kW per year, and we have plans to triple capacity in the coming years," Brian Anthony, Vice President of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...