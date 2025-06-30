WebPros, the world's leading provider of mission-critical automation, operations and engagement software, today announced the acquisition of Comet Backup, a leading provider of backup and storage solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250627268205/en/

WebPros powers over 60 million domains and supports more than 27 million users across 227 countries, serving as the operating system for the digital economy. Its software suite includes web automation platforms cPanel and Plesk, the most widely adopted solutions for managing digital presence and online services, along with operations software such as WHMCS, 360Monitoring, and SolusVM, and engagement applications including Sitejet, XOVI and SocialBee.

This acquisition underscores WebPros' ongoing commitment to expanding its web enablement ecosystem, a suite of software solutions designed to support the full lifecycle of digital presence management for web platforms, web professionals and their SMB customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Comet Backup into the WebPros family. This is an important extension of our web enablement ecosystem, helping businesses address their backup and storage needs with greater efficiency and reliability," said Christian Koch, CEO of WebPros. "Comet Backup's software, powered by its innovative deduplication technology, enhances performance, speed, and cost efficiency. It will enable our partners to expand their service offerings and deliver more value to their customers."

The acquisition comes at a time of rising cyber threats, data loss risks, and disaster recovery needs. Organizations increasingly rely on robust technologies to safeguard their digital assets and maintain continuity. With Comet Backup, WebPros enhances its ability to deliver secure, dependable solutions that protect critical systems and enable rapid recovery.

For WebPros' partners, the integration of Comet Backup also opens new opportunities to strengthen their offerings, deepen customer relationships, and grow their businesses, backed by WebPros' global reach and trusted software portfolio.

It was clear to us from the outset that WebPros' leading global web enablement ecosystem is the perfect permanent home to take our business to the next level," said Josh Flores, General Manager of Comet Backup. "The acquisition process itself gave both my team and me full confidence that the WebPros group is an optimal cultural fit for us. Our customers can expect the same great service, now with enhanced support and innovative new features as we continue to invest in the product."

"We look forward to helping WebPros' extensive customer footprint reach more businesses globally and accelerate our growth," said Peter Thomas, Founder of Comet Backup. "Our product gives WebPros' customers the tools they need to protect their businesses and safeguard their data resiliency with confidence."

Graham Carney, Head of M&A at WebPros added, This is a highly strategic acquisition for the business as we continue to invest in our end-to-end global web enablement ecosystem. Comet Backups high annual growth rate, coupled with its strong customer retention metrics across a broad range of industries, speaks volumes about the quality of the product and their team's customer-centric focus. We remain committed to continuing our acquisition strategy for innovative solutions across a variety of sectors undergoing AI-driven transformation including digital marketing automation, e-commerce enablement, and cybersecurity. With our market reach across over 27 million users, the ability to help our customers offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to our end-user base is highly compelling."

About WebPros

WebPros is a global software leader delivering mission-critical solutions for automation, operations, and customer engagement. Powering more than 60 million domains and supporting over 27 million users across 227 countries, WebPros helps small and medium-sized businesses worldwide build, manage, and grow their digital presence.

WebPros' web enablement ecosystem encompasses connected and integrated software solutions that support the full lifecycle of online services. At its core are category-defining automation technologies that power the global web industry, including solutions for digital presence and application management (cPanel, Plesk) as well as WordPress automation (WP Squared)-fuelling more than 2,800 web platforms and supporting over 100,000 web professionals worldwide.

These are complemented by industry-leading operations tools, including billing and subscription management (WHMCS), virtualization management (SolusVM), website and performance monitoring (360Monitoring), and secure data protection (Comet Backup).

The platform is further enhanced by engagement-focused applications, including tools for content creation and client collaboration (Sitejet), SEO optimization (XOVI), and social media management (SocialBee)-empowering web professionals and platforms to deliver seamless, scalable digital experiences.

To learn more, visit www.webpros.com.

About Comet Backup

Comet Backup provides fast, secure backup SaaS for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams. Its versatile, all-in-one platform supports both cloud-hosted and self-hosted deployments, giving users full control over their backup environment. Comet Backup's vendor-agnostic approach allows organizations to store data on-premises or with leading cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or any S3 cloud solution. By enabling robust data resilience and seamless business continuity, Comet Backup empowers IT professionals to safeguard critical systems and ensure disaster readiness with confidence.

Trusted by customers in over 170 countries, Comet Backup has been recognized as a "Momentum Leader" by G2 and awarded "Best Customer Support" by Software Advice. Founded in 2017, Comet Backup is based in Christchurch, New Zealand. To learn more, visit www.cometbackup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250627268205/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Winnie Palmer

VP Corporate Marketing

winnie.palmer@webpros.com