TomTom N.V.: TomTom advances its product-led strategy and realigns its organization

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 30 June 2025, 8:00 AM CEST - TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced that it is realigning its organization with its product-led strategy, as it embraces artificial intelligence and adopts a scalable framework for developing and delivering products to market.In recent years, we have laid a strong foundation for the future of our products and business. The complete overhaul of our mapmaking platform has led to TomTom Orbis Maps, offering the granularity and freshness our customers need. In parallel, the investments in our application layer have enabled us to increasingly deliver modular, reusable software solutions."With a modernized technology stack, we are becoming a truly product-led company, providing our customers with integration-friendly, easily customizable, modular products," said Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom. "This shift enhances the end-user experience and shortens implementation cycles for our customers, accelerating our time-to-value."As a consequence, we are making organizational changes that will affect certain roles in the units working on our application layer, and in our sales and support functions, resulting in a reduction of 300 roles. We are committed to providing impacted colleagues with the support they need.A further update will be provided with the publication of our financial results for the second quarter on 15 July 2025. This press release is published by TomTom N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014).About TomTom:Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities. We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward. Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,600 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.www.tomtom.comFor further information:Media Relationsmediarelations@tomtom.comInvestor Relationsir@tomtom.com