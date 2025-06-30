A strong start to solar installations in 2025 helped the country's cumulative solar capacity surpass 22. 6 GW by the end of May. Türkiye's cumulative solar capacity reached 22,648 MW at the end of May, according to figures released by the government's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. The figure represents continued momentum in the country's solar growth. At the end of last year, solar capacity stood at 19. 8 GW, meaning over 2. 8 GW were deployed across the first five months of this year. The growth of the past months was mainly driven by commercial and industrial installations. "In ...

