Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility (RTTV), today announced the appointment of two global Go-To-Market experts to lead its revenue and marketing strategy.

Brandon Oliveri-O'Connor is named Shippeo's CRO (Chief Revenue Officer)

- Ben Douglass is named Shippeo's CMO (Chief Marketing Officer)

Both join Shippeo's Executive Committee, effective as of today.

Prior to joining Shippeo, Oliveri-O'Connor and Douglass worked together at Procore, a SaaS platform for the construction industry. They notably drove the US-based platform's growth throughout the UK, Europe and Middle East, and performed various revenue and marketing leadership roles in the company as it grew from $50m to $1bn ARR globally.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Shippeo during this pivotal moment in its growth. Ben and I have extensive experience with complex industries, understanding their unique challenges, and then helping to solve them with technology. I am looking forward to working with Shippeo's customers to provide them with the real-time transportation visibility they need to manage the risks and uncertainty they are faced with daily" Brandon Oliveri-O'Connor, CRO, Shippeo

"Brandon and I love working with people that are passionate about having a positive impact on their customers' lives. That definitely applies to Shippeo, whose clients appreciate that market-leading visibility is as much down to the Shippians that support them, as it is to the platform itself. I am excited to join the team and to help Shippeo develop even further the vital work they do for people in the global supply chain sector" Ben Douglass, CMO, Shippeo.

"Shippeo has come a long way since we were founded eleven years ago. Today, we're well established as the world's most recommended RTTV platform. With Ben and Brandon's help, we look forward to bringing even more value to our existing and new clients, as we continue to build antifragile and sustainable supply chains for all" Lucien Besse, COO and Co-Founder, Shippeo.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, enabling leading shippers and logistics service providers to build more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. By enabling Transport Process Automation, Shippeo streamlines transportation processes, optimizes logistics costs, and enhances customer experience. Its network integrates with over 228,000 carriers and 1,100 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, offering instant access to real-time tracking for all transport modes via an intuitive platform. A machine learning algorithm ensures unmatched shipment ETA accuracy, allowing businesses to anticipate issues, proactively manage exceptions, collaborate efficiently, and reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions. Hundreds of customers, including global brands such as Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Barilla, Coca-Cola HBC, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, and Saint-Gobain, trust Shippeo to track more than 90 million shipments annually across 150 countries. For more information, visit www.shippeo.com.

