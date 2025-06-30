Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Codesteri: PlaDeo: Europe Debut for the World's First Bio-Plasma Powered Deodorant Device

CES Award-Winning Korean Innovation Now Targets EU Consumers Seeking Safe and Sustainable Hygiene

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSteri Inc., a bio-tech startup born out of Hanyang University College of Medicine, is expanding into Europe with PlaDeo - the world's first electronic deodorant device powered by bio-plasma. Following a strong reception in the U.S. and CES Innovation Award recognition, PlaDeo is now available for pre-order in Europe via Indiegogo.


Unlike traditional deodorants that use aluminum salts, alcohol, or synthetic fragrances, PlaDeo harnesses reactive oxygen species (ROS) - specifically hydroxyl radicals (OH?) and superoxide ions (O2?) - to neutralize odor-causing bacteria directly on the skin. No masking. No chemicals. Backed by clinical evidence, PlaDeo offers next-generation odor control through nature-inspired bio-plasma technology.

Clinically Proven & Scientifically Published

A 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature'sScientific Reports and a clinical trial at a leading hospital in Seoul confirmed that 94% of users experienced noticeable odor reduction.[1] These results support PlaDeo as a science-based alternative not only for daily hygiene, but also for managing axillary bromhidrosis, a medical condition marked by persistent underarm odor.

Why This Matters in Europe

With tightening EU regulations around cosmetic ingredients and rising consumer skepticism toward long-term use of parabens, aluminum, and triclosan, PlaDeo arrives at a pivotal time. The product answers growing demand for:

  • Chemical-free hygiene in sensitive-skin populations
  • Aluminum-free alternatives backed by science
  • Eco-conscious personal care with zero residue and low environmental footprint

Its compact design makes it ideal for commuters, athletes, healthcare workers, and anyone navigating Europe's increasingly hygiene-aware public settings - from metro stations to shared office spaces.

Key Features

  • CES Award-Winning Technology (Health & Wellness, 2020)
  • Plasma-Powered & Non-Invasive
  • Lab-Proven & Clinically Tested
  • Zero Chemicals, Zero Residue
  • Portable, Reusable, and Sustainable

One full charge provides up to 20 days of use in 90-second mode, or around 10 days in 3-minute mode - ideal for everyday routines. PlaDeo offers an energy-efficient solution that aligns with Europe's push toward greener technology in the consumer health sector.

Availability

PlaDeo is currently available via Indiegogo for early backers in Europe. CE-certified for European markets, PlaDeo will begin shipping in September 2025 to meet growing demand across the region. From Seoul to Europe, PlaDeo represents the next evolution in deodorant: one that's safe, science-driven, and sustainable.

[1]: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-53285-9

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720577/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pladeo-europe-debut-for-the-worlds-first-bio-plasma-powered-deodorant-device-302493102.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
