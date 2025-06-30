Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

30 June 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Total voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company hereby announces that, as at 30 June 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,174,329 Ordinary Shares.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 36,174,329 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright

AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011


