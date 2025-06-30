New from TWOPAGES - Custom Motorized Window Treatment Meets the Needs of Todays Smart Homes

Technology is transforming daily life, with the home at the center of this shift

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / TWOPAGES, a U.S.-based provider of customizable curtains and shades, has announced the launch of its latest line of motorized window treatments to meet the growing demand for smart window solutions in North American homes. The new product line blends technology, safety, and elegant design, aligning with the current trends in smart home development.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global window covering market reached USD 14.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 20.85 billion by 2032. North America alone accounted for 35.79% of the market share. Meanwhile, Persistence Market Research estimates the global automated blinds and shades market will grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2025 and 2032, reflecting the growing mainstream appeal of these solutions in the age of smart homes.

3 Benefits of Motorized Window Treatments

Smart Integration & Daily Ease: TWOPAGES motorized systems can be controlled using voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant (via TUYA), allowing hands-free operation. The system runs smoothly and suits users seeking convenience and smart functionality.

Light Control Meets Energy Savings: The system precisely adjusts indoor light to block harsh summer sun, retain warmth in winter, and lower energy bills.

Privacy & Peace of Mind: The cordless design ensures kid and pet safety, automatically adjusts lighting and privacy throughout the day, and strengthens home security, especially when users are away or traveling.

Quiet Motor Systems and Energy Efficiency for Everyday Comfort

Each motorized system is equipped with a built-in low-noise motor, optimized for quiet performance in residential settings. Standard operation is achieved via remote buttons, with additional advanced features available on select models.

In addition to its functional benefits, the system helps reduce indoor heat gain in summer and heat loss in winter, supporting year-round energy efficiency and a more sustainable home environment.

The Motorized Roman Shade Cordless has recently become a favorite on social media. It combines versatile elegance with modern ease, making it a standout in TWOPAGES' growing smart-living upgrades.

The Motorized Roman Shade Cordless

Beloved by interior creators and designers alike, this shade stands out for its soft texture, neutral tones, and sleek Roman fold styling, making it a natural fit for both contemporary and traditional spaces.

Cordless and clean in appearance, the shade is fully tailored in size, fabric, and lining, ranging from light filtering to full blackout. Custom sizing options are available to accommodate a wide range of window types and installation requirements. Operated by remote and available with timer settings, it helps users enjoy privacy and light levels with ease throughout the day. The rechargeable battery typically supports 2-3 months of use per charge, depending on usage. Thoughtfully crafted for both function and form, it is suited for use in bedrooms, dining areas, and open-concept living spaces.

This line also offers motorized bamboo shades and drapery panel systems, to suit a variety of room styles and design preferences.

Together, these offerings showcase how TWOPAGES is expanding its lineup of automated window treatment portfolios to meet the diverse style and performance demands of today's smart homes.

TWOPAGES Leads the Way in Smart-Home Window Treatments

The brand blends function, form, and technology to meet today's evolving lifestyle needs. Each motorized curtain or shade is custom-made according to exact measurements, offering full design flexibility without compromising fit or convenience.

By integrating low-noise motor systems and remote-control operation into its custom workflows, TWOPAGES enables a smooth shift from traditional to smart interiors. These motorized shades suit a variety of spaces such as living rooms , nurseries, and studios, bringing enhanced comfort to daily living. From designer favorites to everyday homes, this upgrade is no longer a luxury, it's the new essential.

More information is available at twopagescurtains.com, including details about their design contest.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a U.S.-based home décor brand specializing in made-to-order window treatments. Its product portfolio includes custom curtains , shades, and accessories designed for long-term use and environmental sustainability. With a vertically integrated production facility of over 10,000 square meters, the company supports in-house development, traceability, and advanced customization.

