CNNP Optoelectronics has started producing a 1,200 mm × 1,600 mm perovskite solar module on a 200 MW pilot line, marking a step toward scaling commercial manufacturing of next-generation PV technologies. CNNP Optoelectronics, a solar subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC), presented a new perovskite solar module at the recent 2025 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference in Shanghai. The product measures 1,200 mm × 1,600 mm and has a power conversion efficiency of 16. 5%, as certified by TÜV SÜD. The module features a dual-glass structure and anti-PID ...

