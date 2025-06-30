The new line increases Premier Energies' solar cell capacity from 2 GW to 3. 2 GW. The Indian manufacturer is on track to scale this up to 8. 4 GW by June 2026. From pv magazine India Premier Energies has commissioned a new 1. 2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad. The facility delivers cell efficiencies above 25% with advanced 16-busbar architecture allowing higher power density and energy yield under real-world conditions. The new line boosts Premier's solar cell capacity from 2 GW to 3. 2 GW. The company is currently working on enhancing its cell production capacity ...

