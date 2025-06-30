Leaders from boost.ai, efficy, Mambu, Vertiv and more share bold strategies for partner transformation at Impartner's London Event

Impartner, the leader in partner relationship management (PRM), hosted partnership and channel leaders at its EMEA Partner Experience Summit in London. Part of the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour, the event focused on the future of ecosystem-led growth, from AI-powered strategy to automated engagement and scalable partner programmes.

The summit provided a strategic forum for organisations evolving their approach to partner-led revenue growth. Sessions focused on operational excellence, ecosystem orchestration, and modernising channel strategy.

Featured Speakers and Sessions

Building a Winning Partner Program with efficy Jasper Lounio, Global Head of Channel at efficy, used the analogy of a relay race to illustrate successful partnerships rely on shared effort, where no single team can succeed alone. He stressed the need for clean handovers, cross-functional ownership and AI-fueled collaboration to deliver a seamless, trusted partner experience.

Boosting Engagement: Mambu's Journey to Impartner PX Anthony Nonnis, Global Head of Partnerships, and Selin Bas, Partner Operations Specialist at Mambu, shared how they use Impartner PX to unify operations, centralise data and deepen partner loyalty, helping partners move faster and make more strategic decisions.

Ecosystem Compass: Signals Redefining Partner Strategy Teddy Ludmer, Senior Alliance Manager at Tipalti, and Eleanor Thompson, Founder of Branchworks, and chapter leads with Partnership Leaders, presented findings from the Partnership Leaders' 2025 Ecosystem Compass Report. Their insights explored the decentralisation of partner influence, the rise of orchestration tools, and the shift toward value-based partnerships.

News on Demand: Driving Engagement Through Automation Attendees received a first-hand look at the latest innovations in News on Demand, Impartner's powerful solution for scalable, automated partner communications led by Impartner's Iolo Dafydd and Mike Cotton. A follow-on panel with Monica Gavrila, Global Digital Marketing Automation Senior Manager at Vertiv, and Nils Henrik Haga, Partner Enablement Manager at boost.ai shared how they leverage the solution to streamline partner communications. They explained how News on Demand helps optimize campaign setup, improves targeting precision, and enhances visibility across partner journeys.

Attendees joined insightful roundtable discussions to exchange ideas on topics including AI and the future of partner programmes, operationalising high-return MDF strategies and boosting partner engagement and loyalty. The day concluded with networking, sponsored by INFUSE, allowing attendees to continue building connections and exchange insights.

"There's no denying it; partnerships are evolving fast. What we saw in London was a community of ecosystem leaders not only embracing change, but leading it," said Impartner's VP of Marketing, Trevor Burnett. "From AI-powered orchestration to new communication tactics, this summit was about turning ideas into action. We're proud of the momentum we're building together."

The EMEA Partner Experience Summit underscored the strong momentum in the region, reflecting rising demand for data-driven solutions that scale indirect revenue and strengthen partner relationships. Impartner remains committed to sustaining this momentum and will continue to host events across the region, including sponsoring Partnership Leaders' Catalyst Europe event on October 23, 2025, in London.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit www.impartner.com.

