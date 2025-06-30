Researchers have simulated 160 cases of PV rooftop installation in southern and northern Italy. Among changing parameters were size and type of the panels, as well as their roof cover rate. The considered albedos were 20%, 40%, 60%, and 80%, representing different types of roof materials. A research group led by Italy's University of Calabria has investigated the impact of albedo on rooftop PV power generation and has found that output radiation reflection from the solar panel surfaces to the rear of adjacent modules plays an important role in increasing solar electricity yield. "The current ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...