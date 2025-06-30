Scandic Hotels Group AB: Scandic Go continues to expand in Finland

Scandic is continuing to grow its Scandic Go offering in Finland by establishing a new hotel in Turku. The new centrally located 138-room hotel will strengthen and complement Scandic's existing offering in the region, which is expected to show strong growth within tourism, business and culture.

During 2024, Scandic accelerated the establishment of the Scandic Go brand - that has been positively received by guests and property owners alike. Scandic is now opening a new Scandic Go in Turku by converting part of the former Scandic Atrium, while the main Atrium building remains under development. Work to renovate the hotel is expected to begin in August 2025. Establishing the new Scandic Go hotel will further diversify the brand's hotel offering in the region by providing smart, affordable and sustainable accommodation.

"Our continued expansion of Scandic Go in Turku is perfectly timed, given that the city is actively investing in urban development with major projects, such as building an event arena that will attract business activity and leisure visitors. Our new hotel will also meet the increasing demand from a new, more conscious generation of hotel guests", says Jens Mathiesen, President & CEO of Scandic Hotels Group.

The building will undergo comprehensive renovation starting in August 2025 and is set to reopen as a Scandic Go during the second half of 2026. With its 138 rooms, the hotel is an ideal match for the Scandic Go concept thanks to its central location close to the city's main sights and attractions, and its smart design. In line with growing demand in the hotel market in Turku, Scandic sees great opportunities to strengthen its position and meet the increasing demand from national and international guests alike.

"We look forward to opening more Scandic Go hotels at attractive hotel destinations. Turku, which is an exciting, rapidly growing city, is important to us, and I'm convinced that our new Scandic Go will be the perfect complement to our existing offering", says Jesper Engman, Senior Vice President Portfolio Development.

The new Scandic Go in Turku will be centrally located between the developed harbor and the university area. The hotel will offer parking facilities for guests and be easily accessible by city bus and bike, within walking distance to the Market Square.

Turku is a popular destination as well as a gateway to the Finnish archipelago, and the Turku region is the fourth largest in Finland. Through its geographical location, Turku is a fairway for international cruise traffic, and passenger and cargo traffic to and from Sweden. It is also known as a summer city with its lively riverbank and many events. In addition, the region is an important hub for business activities, especially in the maritime and technology industries.

After the new hotel opens, Scandic will operate 881 rooms in Turku. The operations of the new Scandic Go will meet the requirements of the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, the official environmental certification of the Nordic countries. As previously announced, Scandic will also open additional Scandic Go hotels in Finland, in Oulu and Helsinki, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Malin Selander, Communications Director, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: malin.selander@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 704 264 006

Rasmus Blomqvist, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: rasmus.blomqvist@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 702 335 367

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordics with approximately 280 hotels and 58,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development at more than 130 destinations. The company is leading the way in integrating sustainability in all areas and its award-winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees alike, the Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hospitality industry and Scandic is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.scandichotelsgroup.com