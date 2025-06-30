Logicalis reaches carbon-neutral milestone on its journey to Net Zero

A key milestone on the journey to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Absolute Scope 1 emissions reduced by almost a quarter (23%), and total Scope 1+2 emissions reduced by 10% since 2022 baseline

Total energy use has decreased 13% year on year in FY25

Renewable sources now account for 22% of global electricity consumption

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, the leading global technology service provider, today announces it has achieved its 2025 target for carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and 2 emissions - marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to reach its SBTi-validated goals. This includes a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This achievement is the result of a series of strategic initiatives, including:

Transitioning to majority renewable energy across six operations including Spain, Germany, UK & Ireland, Portugal and Australia

Developing and implementing carbon and energy reduction plans by country of operation

Offsetting residual emissions through the purchase of reputable and verified carbon credits

On its journey to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Logicalis aims to power 100% of global operations with renewable electricity and reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. In the past year alone, the organisation has achieved a 16% reduction in and a 5% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Currently, 22% of its global electricity usage is sourced from renewable energy.

Commenting on the milestone, Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, said: "At Logicalis, we believe that sustainability must be embedded in everything we do - from how we operate as a business to the solutions we deliver for our customers. Achieving carbon neutrality is a significant milestone and a testament to the dedication of our teams around the world. While there's still much work ahead on our journey to net zero, this accomplishment reinforces our commitment to leading by example and driving positive change across the technology industry."

To ensure transparency and accountability, Logicalis launched its Responsible Business Report in 2024, outlining its sustainability commitments and tracking progress toward environmental goals.

Nick Zinzan, Interim Head of Responsible Business for Logicalis, adds: "Reaching carbon neutrality is a proud moment for Logicalis, but it's just one step of a much bigger journey. We know that real progress demands continuous action, transparency and accountability, which is why we launched our Responsible Business Report and had our commitments validated and approved by SBTi. Balancing emissions reduction with business growth and the increasing use of carbon-intensive technologies is a challenge, but it's one we fully embrace. Through continued collaboration with our teams, partners, and customers, we're committed to building a more sustainable future."

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.63 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $3.6 billion.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/logicalis-reaches-carbon-neutral-milestone-on-its-journey-to-net-zero-302494287.html