Fellaz Taps Former Google and Microsoft Innovation Lead Justin Baird as Chief Technology Officer to Spearhead Decentralized Entertainment Stack

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Fellaz, the Web3 company developing a decentralized infrastructure for the entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of seasoned technology executive Justin Baird as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a distinguished career leading innovation at global giants like Google, Microsoft, and Accenture, Baird will oversee the technological development and strategic execution of Fellaz's multi-protocol ecosystem, designed to empower creators, fans, and IP holders.

Justin Baird brings over two decades of leadership experience in emerging technologies, distributed systems, and creative innovation across the Asia Pacific region. His appointment signals a major acceleration in Fellaz's mission to build a parallel alternative to the traditional entertainment industry, leveraging blockchain, AI, and Soulbound Tokens (SBTs). Baird will be responsible for scaling Fellaz's technology stack, which includes the Fellaz ID Protocol for verifiable fan identity, the Fellaz RWA Protocol for tokenizing entertainment IP, and the Fellaz Creator Protocol for decentralized rights management.

"Justin's track record is unmatched. He has consistently operated at the nexus of corporate innovation, creative technology, and scalable distributed systems," said Ricky Ow, CEO of Fellaz. "His experience at Google and leading Microsoft's startup ecosystem in APAC gives him a unique perspective on building foundational technology that can be adopted at a global scale. Justin is the technical visionary we need to execute our ambitious roadmap and solidify Fellaz as the core infrastructure for the future of entertainment."

Baird's extensive background is uniquely suited to Fellaz's vision. He has managed R&D for Accenture, led innovation for DHL, directed technology for creative agency Imagination, and developed products for Dolby Laboratories. Notably, he trained Sophia the Robot for Hanson Robotics and has deep expertise in distributed ledger technology through his work with Tashi Gaming. His current focus on verifiable, transparent systems in the carbon credit market also aligns perfectly with Fellaz's emphasis on on-chain provenance and data integrity.

"The entertainment industry is at a critical inflection point, and Fellaz is positioned to solve some of its most fundamental challenges," said Justin Baird. "The vision to restore ownership to creators and value to fans is not just compelling-it's necessary. I was drawn to Fellaz's sophisticated three-protocol approach and the incredible strategic advantage provided by the Innocus Global Group portfolio. This is a rare opportunity to build truly decentralized infrastructure with a clear path to mainstream adoption. I am thrilled to join the team and help bring this vision to life."

Incubated and backed by the Abu Dhabi and Singapore family office Innocus Global Group, Fellaz is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between Web3 innovation and the mainstream entertainment market, with direct access to a deep portfolio of K-pop, film, gaming, and live event IP.

About Fellaz

Fellaz is a next-generation Web2-Web3 entertainment and infrastructure company merging traditional media with blockchain, AI, and immersive technology to power the future of entertainment. From talent development and virtual IPs to hybrid live events, fandom engagement, and decentralized commerce, Fellaz delivers a full-stack ecosystem for creators, fans, and brands. Backed by Innocus Global Group, the company bridges real-world entertainment with Web3 innovation, enabling scalable experiences across music, film, gaming, and the metaverse. Its native utility token, $FLZ, powers governance, access, rewards, and digital ownership, currently listed on HTX, Lbank and Bithumb, with additional listings planned. Fellaz is building an open, immersive, and participatory entertainment economy, where stars are not just discovered, but made.

