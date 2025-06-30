While Brazil wastes billions of real on curtailment, the electricity sector is demanding urgent action on an energy storage capacity reserve auction which is now not expected until 2026. 'What is missing is the courage to unlock the market,' said Greener CEO Marcio Takata. From ESS News The Brazilian electricity sector is experiencing a paradox: while the need for flexibility in the grid is growing - pressured by the expansion of renewables such as solar and wind - the advancement of energy storage continues to be hampered by regulatory uncertainties. The delay in regulating a planned capacity ...

