Vantage UK Celebrates Double Win at 2025 Online Money Awards for "Best Multi-Asset Broker" and "Best Customer Service"

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage has been distinguished with two major awards at the 2025 Online Money Awards, winning both "Best Multi-Asset Broker" and "Best Customer Service" categories. These victories underscore the company's dedication to serving UK traders with superior platform capabilities and client-focused support.

The awards process saw unprecedented participation, with more than 9,000 votes cast across 23 competitive categories. Vantage UK emerged victorious from a field of over 200 nominees, demonstrating strong approval from the trading community.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, commented: "Being recognised for both our multi-asset platform and customer service excellence is tremendously gratifying. These awards reflect Vantage UK's commitment to meeting and exceeding trader expectations in the UK market."

The Online Money Awards, presented in collaboration with The Armchair Trader, celebrate innovation in financial services. Archie Humphries of Holiston Media remarked: "The strength and depth of entries this year has been truly impressive. With fierce competition across many categories, the 23 winners announced today have demonstrated remarkable innovation, service excellence, and market leadership."Michael Morton, Founder of The Armchair Trader, emphasised: "We're always eager to spotlight companies delivering real value to investors and traders. Our involvement in the Online Money Awards allows us to stay closely connected to the very best in the market."

These accolades further establish Vantage as a leading choice for traders seeking comprehensive market access and exceptional service in the UK financial markets.

Visit Vantage UK for more information about Vantage's award-winning services.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, the Vantage Group goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.

About Online Money Awards

The Online Money Awards are organised by Holiston Media in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, aim to recognise and reward the best-performing companies in the self-directed private investment and wealth sectors.

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721780/Vantage_UK_Celebrates_Double_Win_Online_Money_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-uk-celebrates-double-win-at-2025-online-money-awards-for-best-multi-asset-broker-and-best-customer-service-302494300.html