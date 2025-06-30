

With a track record of 30 years in capital markets, the legendary investor Liu Yang unveils Mother Yang MFO - a next-gen family office blending AI-driven decision-making, cross-border expertise, and a bold vision to redefine generational wealth. Hong Kong, 19 June 2025 - In the high-stakes world of wealth management, few names command as much respect as Liu Yang. Dubbed the "Ms Buffett" in 2001 for her prescient investments - including a legendary 14x return over a decade for a client, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - the veteran fund manager is once again disrupting the status quo. Meanwhile, she is also well known as the Portfolio Manager for the world's largest family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and charitable endowments - relationships measured in decades, not years. This time, her vehicle is Mother Yang Multi-Family Office (MYMFO), a Hong Kong-based venture poised to transform how ultra-high-net-worth families (UHNWs) navigate Asia's complex financial landscape. From "Patient Capital" to a New Legacy Liu's career reads like a playbook of contrarian success. As one of China's first overseas fund managers, she built her reputation on long-term holdings in undervalued H-share names, often doubling down when others retreated. Her latest move - cashing out of and exiting a lucrative multi-family office at its peak to launch MYMFO - mirrors this philosophy: "True investors don't chase trends, they rewrite the rules," she remarked in an exclusive interview. The timing is strategic. Hong Kong's 2023 Family Office Tax Incentives Scheme - slashing effective tax rates to near-zero for qualifying funds - has ignited a gold rush. But MYMFO isn't just another entrant. It's a meticulously engineered solution to the structural flaws plaguing traditional family offices: sluggish decision-making, short-termism, and generational friction. The MYMFO Blueprint: Where East Meets Algorithm MYMFO represents a paradigm shift in wealth stewardship - a synthesis of time-honored principles and technological innovation designed to transcend generations. This is wealth management reengineered for permanence and purpose. Decision-Making Reimagined The recent cash-out of Liu Yang as the founding chair of Hong Kong's existing largest multi-family office was neither an exit nor a retirement, but rather a calculated strategic redeployment. Her hands-on experience architecting one of Asia's most successful wealth management platforms has directly informed the blueprint for Mother Yang MFO (MYMFO), with early indicators suggesting an evolution rather than mere replication of her previous success. MYMFO's "Veto + Shadow Committee" model grants Liu, as Founder, final say on strategic bets (e.g., semiconductors, defense tech). At the same time, AI-driven stress tests simulate geopolitical shocks - a nod to her belief that "wealth preservation demands anticipating the unthinkable." The "Intergenerational Weighted Vote" A governance innovation has emerged that redefines the distribution of decision-making authority by generational tiers - allocating 40% of voting power to the founding generation, 30% to the second generation, and progressively less to subsequent generations. This approach is designed to strike a delicate balance between honouring the legacy and vision of the original founders while embracing the fresh perspectives and energetic drive of younger members. This generational voting framework directly addresses what many organizations and families refer to as the "third-generation curse". The innovation confronts this challenge head-on by embedding accountability, inclusivity, and strategic foresight into its core design. AI also for Alpha and Impact MYMFO's proprietary AI platform, combined with its dedicated charity team, meticulously explores and identifies future-oriented impact investment opportunities through a dual perspective: one that emphasizes financial returns while simultaneously prioritising societal value. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, the platform analyses vast amounts of data to uncover trends, risks, and potential growth areas in investments that align with both profitability and positive social outcomes. The charity team complements this process by evaluating the real-world impact these investments could generate, such as contributions to sustainable development, community empowerment, or environmental preservation. Together, they ensure that each opportunity not only meets rigorous financial standards but also demonstrates measurable benefits for society, reflecting MYMFO's commitment to responsible and forward-thinking investing. A Message to Global UHNWs For overseas families eyeing Asia, MYMFO offers more than diversification. It's a bridge to "the world's last high-growth market," as Liu calls it, with a caveat: "Without local DNA, even the smartest capital stumbles." Her solution? A hybrid team of Geeks who commute between Silicon Valley and the mainland, industry veterans, and ex-well-known investment bankers - all fluent in both "Guanxi" and the Growth of your wealth. In the rarefied world of Asian Wealth and Asset Management, Liu Yang's comprehensive curated network - forged over 30 years as one of the region's most astute capital allocators - represents more than just a Rolodex of high-net-worth contacts. It is a living ecosystem of multigenerational trust, spanning mainland China's entrepreneurial vanguard, Hong Kong's financial aristocracy, and the global institutional investor class. This hard-won connection, a term that transcends Western notions of "Guanxi" to encompass reciprocal obligation and long-term social capital that was built cycle-by-cycle: through China's SOE reforms, Hong Kong's handover turbulence, and the private wealth explosions of the 2010s (Internet Booming). Unlike transactional relationships common in hedge fund circles, Liu's connections reflect what private bankers call "intergenerational continuity" - ties that persist across economic regimes and family succession events. "True wealth isn't measured by what we accumulate, but by what we leave growing for our descendants," Liu says quietly, her gaze steady. In an era of volatility, MYMFO's promise - "A trinity of wealth dynamics: creation, conservation, transmission" - may well be the anthem for a new generation of dynastic wealth. 