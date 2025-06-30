Ralliant Board of Directors Approves $200 Million Share Repurchase AuthorizationRALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralliant Corporation ("Ralliant" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAL) today announced the completion of its separation from Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") and its launch as an independent, publicly traded company. The Company's stock will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RAL."Tami Newcombe has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and joined Ralliant's Board of Directors as planned and previously announced.Ms. Newcombe stated, "As we begin our next chapter as an independent company, we are well-positioned as a global leader in mission-critical precision technologies trusted by over 90,000 customers. We have a sharpened strategy to win in growth vectors aligned to secular trends in Utilities, Defense & Space, and Power Electronics and to continue to deepen our stronghold positions. With a track record of operational and financial discipline, and our commitment to innovation and efficiency enabled by the Ralliant Business System, we are ready to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees."Ralliant also announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $200 million of its common stock. The timing and amount of share repurchases will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The share repurchase authorization has no expiration date, does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The share repurchase authorization is consistent with the Company's capital allocation strategy to prioritize returning capital to shareholders.Neill Reynolds, Ralliant's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Ralliant has a strong track record of delivering top-tier Adjusted EBITDA growth and durable free cash flow. We will take a disciplined approach to capital deployment, with an expected prioritization of organic reinvestment, capital return to shareholders, and selective execution of tuck-in acquisitions aligned with our growth vectors. We are grateful to the Ralliant and Fortive teams for their dedication to realizing this milestone, and we are excited to capture the many opportunities ahead."About RalliantRalliant is a global provider of precision technologies that specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and highly engineered products. Ralliant's strategic segments - Test and Measurement and Sensors and Safety Systems - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The Company's businesses empower engineers with precision technologies essential for breakthrough innovation that brings advanced technologies to the market faster and more efficiently. With over 150 years of operating experience and enduring customer trust, we are known for delivering innovative, high-quality products with the precision that mission-critical systems demand. Ralliant is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and employs a team of over 7,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees. The Company's global footprint enables a unique 'engineer to engineer' approach, which allows it to build enduring trust, credibility, and partnerships with customers across both Fortune 1000 companies and next generation start-up enterprises. 