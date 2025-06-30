Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 12:30 Uhr
QCY Crossky C50 Delivers Immersive Sound and All-Day Comfort in a Stylish Open-Ear Design

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a global leader in the wireless audio industry, launches the Crossky C50 Clip-on Open Ear Wireless Earbuds, the brand's latest innovation in open-ear audio. Designed to adapt, connect, and inspire, the Crossky C50 blends intelligent sound optimization, refined design, and seamless user control, delivering an effortless audio experience for daily use.

QCY Crossky C50

Intelligent Sound That Adapts

Equipped with a dual-layered circular NdFeB driver system and a carbon fiber composite diaphragm, the C50 offers powerful low-frequency extension down to 20Hz and a 40% increase in driving force. Total harmonic distortion stays below 3%, delivering balanced audio across genres.

QCY's proprietary triple algorithm-bass enhancement, dynamic audio tuning, and adaptive volume control-adjusts sound in real time based on your environment.

Further enhancing clarity, AI-powered wind noise cancellation and dual-mic system significantly improve voice pickup during calls. A directional acoustic structure also minimizes sound leakage by up to 90%, preserving your privacy in public environments.

Designed for Comfort and Built to Last

Crafted with skin-friendly liquid silicone and flexible titanium wire, the C50 offers a secure, lightweight fit. Its ergonomic structure distributes pressure evenly, making it ideal for extended wear.

With an IPX5 rating and sealed acoustic chamber, the C50 is sweat and rain resistant-ready for workouts or outdoor adventures. Enjoy up to 7.5 hours of playback on a single charge, with 35 hours total via the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge adds 2 more hours of use.

Smart Features for Seamless Control

Dual-device connectivity lets you stay linked to two devices at once-effortlessly switch between calls, meetings, and music. Bluetooth 6.0 ensures fast pairing, low latency, and stable performance.

The QCY App unlocks deeper customization, including EQ presets, touch control settings, firmware updates, battery tracking, and a 'Find My Earbuds' feature. You can also manage multi-point connections with ease.

Availability & Price

The QCY Crossky C50 is now available on QCY's official store and authorized retailers, with pricing starting at $39.99 (regional pricing may vary). Engineered for movement, crafted with purpose, and powered by intelligent sound-this is a new era of everyday listening.

About QCY

QCY is dedicated to making cutting-edge audio technology accessible to everyone. With strong in-house R&D and manufacturing expertise, QCY delivers affordable, high-performance audio products for young, tech-savvy users worldwide. Learn more at https://www.qcy.com/.

PR Contact

Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY
pr@qcyearphone.com

Rice, Marketing Director, QCY
Rice@qcyearphone.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720750/QCY_Crossky_C50.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qcy-crossky-c50-delivers-immersive-sound-and-all-day-comfort-in-a-stylish-open-ear-design-302494187.html

