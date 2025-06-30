ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Partners with Hermitage Solutions to Expand Endpoint Security & UEM Reach Across Europe

PUNE, India, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and security platform, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Hermitage Solutions, a value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions and services. This partnership brings Scalefusion's UEM, OneIdP, and Veltar Endpoint Security solutions to Hermitage's extensive network of resellers and MSPs across France and Europe.

Hermitage Solutions is known for empowering resellers, integrators and MSPs with access to cutting-edge technologies that secure and manage digital environments. With the addition of Scalefusion's suite, Hermitage can now enable its partner ecosystem to address modern challenges around device proliferation, hybrid work, regulatory compliance, and Zero Trust access, particularly within highly regulated and fast-digitizing sectors across France, such as public administration, healthcare, and education.

"Partnering with Hermitage Solutions is a major milestone in our European expansion," said Philippe Ortodoro, Senior Director Channel Sales EMEA at Scalefusion. "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity and strong channel relationships, especially in France, make them an ideal partner to scale our reach. Together, we're enabling resellers and MSPs to simplify endpoint management, enforce access security, and reduce operational complexity - all from a single, intuitive platform."

Through this partnership, Hermitage Solutions' partners will now be able to centrally manage and secure diverse device fleets across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux using Scalefusion UEM. They will also be able to implement Zero Trust access policies through OneIdP, which includes capabilities such as single sign-on, just-in-time admin access, and conditional access. Additionally, Veltar Endpoint Security will provide enhanced protection with features like secure VPN access, web content filtering, and I/O device control. These capabilities empower partners to extend differentiated managed services around mobility, compliance, and security, for use cases ranging from digital signage in kiosk mode to complex BYOD environments and frontline workforce device management.

"The signing of this distribution agreement with Scalefusion is a key step for Hermitage Solutions" says Frédéric Cluzeau, President of Hermitage Solutions. "We are delighted to now be able to distribute their UEM, OneIDP, and Veltar solutions to our partners. Our resellers are faced daily with the challenges of fleet management, compliance, and data protection on an increasing number of diverse devices. Scalefusion offers them a powerful and intuitive suite of tools to simplify these tasks, create new managed service offerings around mobility and endpoints, and drastically strengthen their clients' security posture. It is a real value-added opportunity for our ecosystem in the face of the growing complexity of endpoints."

Hermitage Solutions will support partners with go-to-market programs, technical training, and enablement resources to ensure seamless adoption and integration of Scalefusion's solutions.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

About Hermitage Solutions:

Hermitage Solutions is a value-added distributor (VAD) specializing in infrastructure, network, and cybersecurity solutions. Since its creation in 2002, the company has marketed its offerings throughout France via a network of more than 700 active partners, 50% of whom are MSPs (Managed Service Providers).

Hermitage Solutions' portfolio covers key areas such as cybersecurity, IT supervision, and hyperconverged infrastructures, with solutions tailored to the specific needs of resellers, integrators, and managed service providers (MSPs). By collaborating with innovative IT publishers and manufacturers, the company helps its partners address current technological challenges, particularly in information system security, cloud computing, and mobility.

Recognizing that many of these challenges are amplified by the ongoing shift to the MSP model, Hermitage Solutions proactively offers personalized support to help its partners structure and optimize their managed service offerings. Thanks to a team of consultants combining technical, commercial, and marketing expertise, the company provides strategic and operational advice to facilitate this transformation.

To enhance the skills of its partners, Hermitage Solutions also offers certified training programs, covering various topics and enabling its clients to have an in-depth mastery of the proposed technologies. This approach of innovation and proximity has allowed the company to develop, for more than 20 years, relationships of trust and loyalty with its network of partners in France.

