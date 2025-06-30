Industrial Coatings Market worth $142.35 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Coatings Market by type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Solventborne Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-use Industry (General Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", industrial coatings market size was estimated at USD 112.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 142.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2025 and 2030.

The growing popularity of industrial coatings is due to their essential protection, durability, and performance enhancements for equipment, machinery, and infrastructure across various industries. Given businesses' desire for longer product life and reduced maintenance needs, there is a shift toward highly advanced coatings that resist corrosion, wear, and environmentally harsh conditions. As the world adopts stricter regulations concerning emissions and environmental degradation, firms are transitioning to greener technologies, including the use of waterborne and powder-based coating systems that emit low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These options are more sustainable and align with the concept of a circular economy, fostering safer and more eco-friendly production practices. Manufacturers in the industry are currently adopting coatings that exceed regulatory standards to promote long-term energy and cost savings. With the rapid growth in industries such as automotive, construction, and general manufacturing, especially in emerging markets, there is an increasing demand for high-performance, sustainable industrial coatings.

Epoxy resin is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type in terms of value during the forecast period

Epoxy resins are projected to be the fastest-growing type of resin in the industrial coatings market over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by their excellent performance properties, including high chemical resistance, strong adhesion, and impressive mechanical strength. Epoxy coatings are particularly popular in harsh applications and environments such as automotive, marine, infrastructure, and industrial equipment, as they provide long-lasting protection and durability. The demand for epoxy coatings is further fueled by the increasing use of corrosion-resistant coatings in industries like oil & gas and manufacturing. Additionally, advancements in waterborne and solvent-free epoxy resins are making these coatings more environmentally friendly, aligning with global sustainability goals. These innovations are being adopted in regions with strict environmental regulations. As industries strive to upgrade their infrastructure and invest in durable surface protection systems, the number of applications for epoxy resins is expected to rise significantly. This trend will contribute to the rapid development of the epoxy market. Consequently, the industrial coatings market is anticipated to grow steadily throughout the forecast period, driven by innovations, regulatory changes, and increasing industrial activities across the globe.

The waterborne technology segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024

Waterborne coatings accounted for the second-largest share of the industrial coatings market due to the rising environmental concerns and stricter regulations regarding VOC emissions. They are safer and more sustainable than conventional solvent-borne coatings because these coatings utilize water as the key solvent. They have low toxicity and a lesser impact on the environment, which has made them attractive in the automotive, general industrial, and construction industries. Technological developments have improved the performance, durability, and drying rates of waterborne formulations, allowing them to compete with conventional coatings in terms of effectiveness and versatility in application. Additionally, their ability to adhere to global environmental regulations and the growing demand in the Asia Pacific and European markets have contributed to an increase in their market share. Given the trend among companies to shift toward more environmentally friendly products, the use of waterborne coatings will continue to rise and further solidify their position as a major segment of the industrial coatings market.

The automotive OEM end-use industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024

The automotive OEM sector is the second-largest end-use industry in the industrial coatings market, following general industrial uses. This segment is primarily driven by the ever-rising vehicle manufacturing trends, growing consumer preferences for durable and attractive finishes, and the need for corrosion-resistant coatings. Automotive OEM coatings are specifically designed to meet the stringent performance requirements set by vehicle manufacturers, such as UV resistance, scratch resistance, and long-term color retention. Furthermore, strict environmental laws and regulations have promoted the adoption of more eco-friendly coating technologies, like waterborne and powder coatings, by automotive manufacturers. This segment is expected to remain a key driver of market growth due to the high concentration of automotive manufacturing centers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, all of which increase their demand for high-quality industrial coatings.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global industrial coatings market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the industrial coatings market over the forecast period, driven by rapid economic growth, infrastructure development, and increasing industrialization in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries are thriving in the region, generating strong demand for advanced coating technologies that ensure performance, protection, and compliance with upcoming environmental regulations. Additionally, growing foreign investments, favorable government policies, and a shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient production processes are encouraging the adoption of new industrial coatings. The significance of local manufacturing industries, rising export levels, and low-cost labor further enhances the competitiveness of the Asia Pacific. It is anticipated that the modernization and automation trends across various industries, coupled with the demand for high-performance coatings, will boost the region's use of waterborne, powder, and nano-coating technologies. This momentum is transforming Asia Pacific into not only a manufacturing powerhouse but also a significant consumer base, making it the fastest-growing market in the global industrial coatings market.

The key players profiled in the report include The Sherwin-Willaims Company (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), and BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany).

