Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 12:48 Uhr
Dekra SE: 100 Years of DEKRA: Safety in a Changing World

Expert Organization Celebrates Centennial

STUTTGART, Germany, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DEKRA celebrates its 100th anniversary - with a clear focus on the future. What began in 1925 with voluntary vehicle inspections is now a global expert organization for safety, sustainability, and digital trust. On its centennial, DEKRA reaffirms its commitment to tackling the major challenges of our time - in line with its anniversary motto: "Securing the Future."

DEKRA was founded on June 30, 1925, in Berlin as the "Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein" (German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association) - at a time when the automobile was beginning to reshape the world. Its mission: voluntary technical inspections to bring safety to a new era of mobility. A century later, this initiative has evolved into a global expert organization with 48,000 employees in around 60 countries - all pursuing one clear goal: enabling safety and trust in a changing world.

What began in 1925 with vehicle inspections has grown into a comprehensive portfolio across mobility, industry, environment, and digital technologies. DEKRA tests both physical and digital products, processes, and systems. "Safety is not static - it evolves with the world we live in," says CEO Stan Zurkiewicz. "Our task is to help shape key areas of transformation - mobility, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability - with expertise, responsibility, and foresight."

Shaping Germany - Expanding Globally

DEKRA's history is marked by constant progress. When periodic vehicle inspections became mandatory in Germany in 1951, DEKRA played a key role in their implementation. The 1960s and 1970s brought a focus on education and research, including the founding of DEKRA Akademie (1974), the Research and Development department (1968), and Accident Research (1978) - the latter with the aim of learning from data.

After German reunification, DEKRA took over responsibilities from the former East German vehicle authority and built a comprehensive inspection network in the new federal states. Shortly thereafter, the company entered international markets, including France, Spain, China, and the United States. Since then, DEKRA has pursued a globally focused strategy - while maintaining strong roots in its home market of Germany.

Read full version www.dekra.com/en/100-years-of-dekra-safety-in-a-changing-world/

Picture at AP

Marie Hertfelder
+49.711.7861-1360
marie.hertfelder@dekra.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/100-years-of-dekra-safety-in-a-changing-world-302494317.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
