Satellite Internet Market worth $33.44 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite internet market is projected to grow from USD 14.56 billion in 2025 to USD 33.44 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The satellite internet market is experiencing rapid growth as more people and businesses require internet access in areas where traditional cables cannot reach. This includes rural villages, farmlands, oceans, and mountainous regions. With advancements in technology, satellite internet has become faster, more affordable, and easier to use. Small businesses, schools, and hospitals in remote locations depend on satellite internet to stay connected with the rest of the world. Unlike older systems, newer services allow users to stream videos, attend online classes, and make video calls without delays. Another factor driving this growth is the rise in smart devices and sensors that constantly send and receive data. These devices are used in various sectors, including farming, shipping, and emergency services. Satellite internet facilitates the connection of these devices, regardless of their location. Companies are also developing smaller satellites and launching them in groups to create stronger and broader coverage. These satellites can work together to provide internet access even if one satellite is unavailable.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139239513

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Satellite Internet Market'

180 - Tables

60 - Figures

280 - Pages

Satellite Internet Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 14.56 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 33.44 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Customer Type, Frequency, Orbit, Download Speed, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Impact of latency on real-time applications Key Market Opportunities Elevated demand for internet connectivity in remote areas Key Market Drivers Need for global connectivity

By download speed, high speed (>100 Mbps) is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the satellite internet market during the forecast period.

The high-speed segment, which offers download speeds exceeding 100 Mbps, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the satellite internet market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for data-intensive applications in both residential and commercial sectors. Today, consumers require faster internet connections to support activities such as high-definition video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and the use of smart home devices. These services demand stable, high-bandwidth connections, which advanced satellite systems are now able to provide. In the business sector, industries such as energy, mining, maritime, and remote construction rely on high-speed internet for real-time data transmission, cloud computing, and coordination among geographically dispersed teams. The rollout of LEO satellite constellations has made it feasible to deliver these high-speed services with lower latency and improved reliability. As more people expect a fiber-like experience in areas lacking terrestrial networks, the demand for high-speed satellite internet continues to rise. Additionally, both governments and private organizations are investing heavily in high-performance networks to bridge the digital divide in rural areas. All these factors contribute to the rapid growth of the high-speed segment in the satellite internet market.

By customer type, consumer broadband is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the satellite internet market during the projected period.

The consumer broadband segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the satellite internet market during the projected period due to the increasing global demand for internet access in rural and remote areas. Many households still lack access to traditional wired broadband because of geographic and infrastructure limitations. Satellite internet offers a reliable and scalable solution to bridge this digital divide, providing connectivity directly from space without requiring extensive ground infrastructure. The rise of remote work, online learning, video streaming, and digital communication has further amplified the need for high-speed internet in homes. LEO satellite constellations are enabling faster and more affordable internet access for individual users, which encourages higher adoption rates in underserved regions. The availability of low-cost consumer terminals and flexible service plans has also significantly contributed to expanding the user base. Moreover, government-funded broadband programs in countries like the US, Canada, and India are promoting satellite internet as a viable option for last-mile connectivity. As more people rely on internet access for essential services such as healthcare, education, and financial transactions, the consumer broadband segment is anticipated to see a substantial increase in users and market revenue in the coming years.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=139239513

North America is projected to lead the satellite internet market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the satellite internet industry during the forecast period because of its strong technological infrastructure, supportive government policies, and early adoption of advanced satellite systems. The US is home to major satellite internet providers such as SpaceX, Viasat, and HughesNet, which are actively deploying LEO constellations to deliver fast and reliable broadband. These companies have already launched thousands of satellites and are expanding their coverage across the region. Government initiatives such as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in the US and rural broadband programs in Canada are also playing a key role in funding and promoting satellite internet access in underserved areas. Furthermore, North America has a high demand for remote connectivity due to its vast rural landscapes, mobile workforce, and increased reliance on cloud services. Businesses and consumers require dependable internet for education, health, remote work, and media streaming. The region also has favorable regulatory conditions and spectrum policies that encourage innovation and commercial deployment of satellite services. The combination of strong demand, private investment, public support, and technological leadership positions North America as the dominant region in the satellite internet market during the forecast period.

SpaceX (US), Viasat (US), EchoStar Corporation (US), Eutelsat Communications SA (US), and SES S.A. (Luxembourg) are the major key players in the satellite internet companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=139239513

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Europe High-torque Synchronous Motor Market for Marine by Application (Propulsion, Auxiliary Systems, Deck Machinery), Vessel Type (Yachts, Ferries, Containers, Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Corvettes, Submarines), Torque and Power - Regional Forecast to 2030

UAV (Drone) Propulsion Market by Technology (Electric, Thermal, Hybrid), Component (IC Engine (Turbofan, Turboprop, Wankel), Motor, Battery, Fuel Cell, Solar Panel, Propeller, Electronic Speed Controller), Platform, MTOW, Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/satellite-internet-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/satellite-internet.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/satellite-internet-market-worth-33-44-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302494176.html